Who Sucks and Who Doesn’t Suck - End of Season Grades

Well, w a dismal showing in the 3rd quarter (again), got nothing better to do than reflect on a year of suckery. Since we sucked this season, it’s fitting that key players be graded on a scale of “suckiness” from “Totally Sucks” to “Doesn’t Suck at All”. Think of it like Totally Sucks is an “F” and Doesn’t Suck at All is an “A”. Here goes:



QB

1. Tua - Totally Sucks; moving on.

2. Quinn Ewers - Does Not Suck. Processes the field fast and has some moxie. Will be in the QB1 conversation next year.

3. Zach Wilson - Kinda Sucks. Didn’t play this year but we know.



RB

1. Achane - Doesn’t Suck at All. Great player and MVP.

2. Jaylen Wright - Kinda Sucks. Vision ain’t great nor is ball security. Fine backup player.

3. Ollie Gordon - Kinda Sucks. Overhyped player who gets dropped on short yardage for losses more than he makes it.



OL

1. Patrick Paul - Doesn’t Suck. Building block.

2. Johnah Savienaauan - Totally Sucks. Horrible rookie year and does not deserve to be playing. However, needs the reps because we traded up for this guy / can develop into Not Sucking.

3. A’Aron Brewer - Does Not Suck. Most athletic C we’ve had since Dwight Stephenson.

4. Daniel Brunskill - Does Not Suck. Made the season interesting for us.

5. Everyone else - Sucks.



WR

1. Waddle - Doesn’t Suck. Good player.

2. ???



TE

1. Greg Dulcich - Doesn’t Suck. Good find. Physical player who can catch and get up field.



DL

1. Zach Sieler - Does Not Suck. Came on strong 2nd half of the year. Nice FG block today.

2. Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Zeke Biggers - Kinda Suck. All of them. Fat ****s who can’t get to the QB. Would be ok if they made up for it in the run game. Just not good enough but can develop - and lose some weight, boys.



Edge

1. Bradley Chubb - Does Not Suck. Might not be the smartest player on the team but high effort and makes plays here and there.

2. Chop Robinson - Kinda Sucked this year.



LB

1. Jordan Brooks - Doesn’t Not Suck at All. MVP of the defense. Plays hurt. Racks up tackles and big stops. Throwback football player. Need more tough guys like him.



DB

1. Minkah - Doesn’t Suck at All! MVP of the secondary this year.

2. R Douglass - Doesn’t Suck at All. Terrific year for him - bring him back for ‘26.



ST

1. Riley Patterson - Doesn’t Suck. Hit almost everything this season. Way to make the most of your shot.

2. Jake Bailey - Doesn’t Suck.



This season sucked from week 1 thanks to a horribly mismanaged roster with guys being signed at the end of the summer, out of retirement, contract extensions that made no sense etc. Good riddance to the 2025 campaign. And good riddance to Chris Grier - who absolutely, positively SUCKED at his job and has set the franchise up to Suck for quite some time.



See you all for another offseason.