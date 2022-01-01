Who To Root For Next 2 Weeks (Just In Case)

We all know win and we're in but just in case we lose 1, there are a plethora of scenarios to get us in but here's the "most likely" to get us in with 8 losses (I can already hear the people saying we don't deserve to get in with 8 losses)
Week 17
@Colts WIN vs Raiders (likely, Darren Waller should still be out, hopefully Wentz is back in time) - Colts favored by 7
@Chargers WIN vs Broncos (likely, Drew Lock is starting) - Chargers favored by 7.5
Browns WIN @Steelers (Ben's last home game but Browns run game is ridiculously strong, should've beaten Packers while the Steelers look like a shell of themselves) - Browns favored by 3.5
Week 18
Steelers WIN @ Ravens ( toss up, both teams kind of stink at think point but Ravens have a strong shot at the playoffs) -
Bengals WIN @ Browns (this could be for the division so toss up but Burrow >>>> Baker)
@Raiders WIN vs Chargers (Should get Waller back for this one, toss up)
I'm sure there are other weird scenarios to get us in. I'd be interested in to hear the other strange scenarios but this one seems possible
