Who wants McDaniel Fired?

I am posting this poll because I think it is the most efficient way to figure out who I should ignore here.
Thank you for you cooperation.
I'm looking at it like this. If they, Grier/Ross/McD decide he should not be calling plays and make an over-arching shift in the command structure, I'm all in and will give McD another bonus year of the '25 season (thats this coming year '24 and the following '25) to iron out the details. If McD is calling plays this year, that's it. He has until this year to win a playoff game or he's gone for me, along with Grier.If he decides he wants to call plays next year he should be fired before training camp.
Special teams needs some sprucing up as well, where's Mike Westhoff when ya need him? Seriously, that shite can't continue...Just read Milwaukee Bucks are firing their coach who is 32-13 and in the 2nd spot in the East. Just crazy. McDaniel has two straight playoff appearances with injury riddled teams. The only change I want is the Strength & Conditioning group. All these injuries probably aren't their fault but it's happening way too often.