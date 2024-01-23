 Who wants McDaniel Fired? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who wants McDaniel Fired?

I am posting this poll because I think it is the most efficient way to figure out who I should ignore here.

Thank you for you cooperation.


Pretty easy to figure out whom to ignore around here. It's not dissenting opinions, I could care less if someone wants McDaniel removed. It's why they want it and how they go about voicing it here. Repeatedly spouting the same sh*t here and not listening to anyone else like its your own personal goddam soapbox gets you on ignore pretty fast.
 
Not fired but should be on the hot seat next season if he doesn’t reduce the dumb mistakes and penalties. He’s not a good gameday coach.
 
View attachment 159251
This guy:
I don't want the Dolphins to fire McDaniel, but I do wish we were in position to hire someone like Vrabel or Jim Harbaugh.

Can't have every good coach out there, though. I'm not ready to give up on McDaniel. Who knows how he will go into next season. Maybe he will demonstrate he has learned a lot. That's who we want for a coach: whoever learns from their mistakes.
 
Just read Milwaukee Bucks are firing their coach who is 32-13 and in the 2nd spot in the East. Just crazy. McDaniel has two straight playoff appearances with injury riddled teams. The only change I want is the Strength & Conditioning group. All these injuries probably aren't their fault but it's happening way too often.
 
How do you even have a conversation about firing a first time young coach after 2 seasons of back to back playoff births....

Yeah that's the recipe for success 🙄
 
If he decides he wants to call plays next year he should be fired before training camp.
 
Im pretty sure mid-way through year two when Dan Campbell was 4-19-1 they wanted him an Goff gone, but now in year 4 and they are going to the NFC championship I highly doubt they are complaining. Amazing what's happens when you have patience and allow the coach time to get his footing and get his guys in place.

And we're 20-14, with a top 3 offense, multiple pro bowlers and 2 straight play off appearances and some of you want to clean house again......
 
I'm looking at it like this. If they, Grier/Ross/McD decide he should not be calling plays and make an over-arching shift in the command structure, I'm all in and will give McD another bonus year of the '25 season (thats this coming year '24 and the following '25) to iron out the details. If McD is calling plays this year, that's it. He has until this year to win a playoff game or he's gone for me, along with Grier.
 
Special teams needs some sprucing up as well, where's Mike Westhoff when ya need him? Seriously, that shite can't continue...
 
No way......he has things to work on but the injuries didn’t help.....i remember one game when we were missing 9 starters......I don’t care how good a coach you are, missing 9 starters is not easy.
 
