Who Wants McDermott?

BillsFanInPeace said:
This is a bit shocking with the new stadium. He built a nice culture and reset the program to make the Bills respectable in the eyes of player (Josh held obviously). But for a team wanting a culture change he would be a great hire
Like us?
 
Shocking, because he was the first hire out of Carolina and he brought in Beane from Carolina to help him out. He was the leader originally there for the turnaround and the new Bills.
The reason, defense kept failing under a defensive head coach.
 
Problem is, that will be a more attractive job and may pull candidates in that direction and delay the ability of the Fins to make a hire.
 
I’d certainly consider him. I’ve never understood most of the suggestion he was to blame for the Bills’ playoff failures.

Would need to interview him, of course, but he jumps to the top of my list by a pretty considerable margin.
 
CoolHandLuke said:
Problem is, that will be a more attractive job and may pull candidates in that direction and delay the ability of the Fins to make a hire.
On paper it might be a more attractive job. Fly to Miami right now and fly to Buffalo right now. There are a lot of factors when making these kinds of decisions.

Whoever takes the Buffalo job will have instant pressure to get that team over the hump. Whoever takes the Miami job will have a long leash to rebuild this team with their own vision.

At the end of the day, the Dolphins job will always be attractive simply because of where it is.
 
There is worst out there.....but he has had the 2nd best QB in the league and couldn't get it done. He is proven in good and bad ways. I wouldn't be upset with the hire, but think we should look elsewhere IMHO.
 
They can't fix that defense with Beane and his choices. Beane survived to get another crack at it. McDermott ran a good defense in Carolina when he had Kuechly and Thomas Davis, went to SB.
 
