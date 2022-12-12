Who wants my Packers v. Dolphins Tickets?

Fintastic1975
Active Roster
- Joined
- Oct 2, 2018
- Messages
- 186
- Reaction score
- 262
- Age
- 47
- Location
- Kingsburg, CA
Giving those bitches away...**** this team
Hells yeah...But....but......that's the ONE game we have left that we might win! You really want to miss that one?
I said that about this gameBut....but......that's the ONE game we have left that we might win! You really want to miss that one?
Giving those bitches away...**** this team
Dude just log off and go do something else. We get it, you're mad. Everyone is.Done ****in watching football bro
I mean if there's one game they are winning I think it's packers so don't that away. I just don't see miami winning the rest of the games which means miami will be at home again while other teams in afc are in playoffs insteadGiving those bitches away...**** this team