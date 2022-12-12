 Who wants my Packers v. Dolphins Tickets? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who wants my Packers v. Dolphins Tickets?

If they are free I might want em, I'll already be there with my father for our 5th game this year ;)

Maybe I'll bring the wife and little man
 
Fintastic1975 said:
Giving those bitches away...**** this team
Click to expand...
I mean if there's one game they are winning I think it's packers so don't that away. I just don't see miami winning the rest of the games which means miami will be at home again while other teams in afc are in playoffs instead
 
Yeah, **** this. I’m out until they figure their shit out.
(Who am I kidding I’ll probably be back on here by Wednesday)
 
