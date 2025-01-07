 Who was showing up late to meetings? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who was showing up late to meetings?

I am racking my brain to try and figure out who was showing up late multiple times and being fined? Any clue, anyone? I could see possibly OBJ, but its sounds like it was after he left too? I mean the only person that has had any antics on the team is Hill, to my knowledge. I could see the team was having some mental issues and physical issues all year and related that to the rumor that they did not practice a lot or hard. First I heard of people showing up late was during McD's and Grier's news conference.

Anyone else have an idea or care to speculate?
 
I heard all the fast players couldn’t get there fast enough
 
This organization needs to grow a pair. If Hill isn't traded suspend his ass for 4 games to start the year without pay. 49ers did it to that other guy who refused to play.
 
Fastest team on earth with their 5 yards behind the line of scrimmage..all we got is Achane. Trade Hill while we can
 
Probably the same person calling the plays or that cant manage the 2:00 minute offense. Whoever is late is a direct reflection of the Head Coach.
 
Probably someone making enough to not care.
That is why you don't just have small fines behind closed door for these things. Suspend them for conduct detrimental to the team. That way they lose game salary and it is public.
 
