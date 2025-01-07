Who was showing up late to meetings?

67Stang
I am racking my brain to try and figure out who was showing up late multiple times and being fined? Any clue, anyone? I could see possibly OBJ, but its sounds like it was after he left too? I mean the only person that has had any antics on the team is Hill, to my knowledge. I could see the team was having some mental issues and physical issues all year and related that to the rumor that they did not practice a lot or hard. First I heard of people showing up late was during McD's and Grier's news conference.
Anyone else have an idea or care to speculate?
