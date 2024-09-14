 who was the guy who suggested Justin Fields? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

who was the guy who suggested Justin Fields?

Aquapride2

Aquapride2

Jun 19, 2024
246
392
California
Back in January and February there was a guy in here suggesting the Dolphins acquire Justin Fields, and there were several here who attacked him for it.
Maybe those posters should now apologize for how wrong they were , and admit they do not understand football. Accountability matters!
Also, it is shameful that the Dolphins organization is not better prepared with a more capable back up QB. Two years ago Skylar Thompson received lots of playing time and he did not reveal much improvement, so I question why the Dolphins have not upgraded such an important position.
 
Martel13 said:
The super homers will never eat crow

And they would def demand it if the tables were turned
Isn't that funny. 🤔 There are a couple that come on here just just demand ppl eat crow. I won't name names but they know who they are
 
I was for Fields but McDaniels / Tua bromance prevents us from having a younger high pick behind #1 we should have picked up Hooker or Travis always trying to improve the roster instead of parking a 7th rounder at #2 and just leaving it that way for years.
 
If you think Justin Fields is better than, Skylar, Mike White, or even Pat White for that matter, please go soak your head in the toilet until you can think straight.
 
