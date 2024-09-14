who was the guy who suggested Justin Fields?

Aquapride2
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2024
- Messages
- 246
- Reaction score
- 392
- Location
- California
Back in January and February there was a guy in here suggesting the Dolphins acquire Justin Fields, and there were several here who attacked him for it.
Maybe those posters should now apologize for how wrong they were , and admit they do not understand football. Accountability matters!
Also, it is shameful that the Dolphins organization is not better prepared with a more capable back up QB. Two years ago Skylar Thompson received lots of playing time and he did not reveal much improvement, so I question why the Dolphins have not upgraded such an important position.
Maybe those posters should now apologize for how wrong they were , and admit they do not understand football. Accountability matters!
Also, it is shameful that the Dolphins organization is not better prepared with a more capable back up QB. Two years ago Skylar Thompson received lots of playing time and he did not reveal much improvement, so I question why the Dolphins have not upgraded such an important position.