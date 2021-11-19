Who will be the QB in 2022?

Dolphin Mule said: What does your gut tell you right now:

Tua

Watson

Free Agent

Draft Pick Click to expand...

Thats a tough question. Imo, everything points to moving on from Tua after the year. Its clear that Flo is trying to replace Tua and it seems his mind is made up going by his odd decisions. Perhaps Flo is trying to keep Tua healthy for trade value, who really knows other thasn Flo and Grier. Its clear that we were going after Watson with vigor. We only trade for Watson if his legal issue's are settled in a positive manner. If Watson's legal issues sour, he wont be playing football for a while.I seriously doubt we try and draft a QB this year. We may attempt to find a veteran or trade for someone sitting on the bench like Drew Locke or Gardner Minshew.It's also possible that Tua plays for us next year as they prepare to draft a QB in 2023.Either way, I believe Tua's time here is short term mainly based on Flo's behavior.