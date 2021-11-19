 Who will be the QB in 2022? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who will be the QB in 2022?

phishfan4life

Should be Tua, but I'm fairly confident this regime will successfully acquire DeShaun Watson and set this franchise back another decade 🤦‍♂️
 
'Deep

Hopefully, Tua plays well down the stretch and we win 5 or 6 more games. Make it to where Ross doesn't want to trade for Watson. Ross will probably still make the move anyway.
 
ANUFan

I can't even begin to explain how this regime can sell Watson to the general public. Especially going from a high character guy like Tua(From what we know).
That's a PR nightmare no sane franchise would willing walked into and sell the house for.
 
KingHydra

Dolphin Mule said:
What does your gut tell you right now:
Tua
Watson
Free Agent
Draft Pick
Thats a tough question. Imo, everything points to moving on from Tua after the year. Its clear that Flo is trying to replace Tua and it seems his mind is made up going by his odd decisions. Perhaps Flo is trying to keep Tua healthy for trade value, who really knows other thasn Flo and Grier. Its clear that we were going after Watson with vigor. We only trade for Watson if his legal issue's are settled in a positive manner. If Watson's legal issues sour, he wont be playing football for a while.
I seriously doubt we try and draft a QB this year. We may attempt to find a veteran or trade for someone sitting on the bench like Drew Locke or Gardner Minshew.
It's also possible that Tua plays for us next year as they prepare to draft a QB in 2023.
Either way, I believe Tua's time here is short term mainly based on Flo's behavior.
 
Dolphin Mule

I think it will be Watson if his troubles are behind him. If Miami has not signed Watson by day one of the draft and a top QB falls far enough or if they can move up, then they draft a QB. I think the damage has been done between this franchise and Tua.
 
E30M3

Dolphin Mule said:
I think it will be Watson if his troubles are behind him. If Miami has not signed Watson by day one of the draft and a top QB falls far enough or if they can move up, then they draft a QB. I think the damage has been done between this franchise and Tua.
There is 0 chance this happens with a QB light draft and 2 first rounds in 23. Zero.
 
GRYPHONK

Not a doubt in my mind.

Tua will be the QB.

I look forward to his documentary profiling his hall of fame career.

Specifically when they bring up how he managed to deal with the incompetence of the coaching and FO during this time.

However, I also believe, Tua and Flores become the next Brady Belichek Without the cheating.

Once Flores fully supports Tua, they will be unstopable
 
bdizzle00

GRYPHONK said:
Not a doubt in my mind.

Tua will be the QB.

I look forward to his documentary profiling his hall of fame career.

Specifically when they bring up how he managed to deal with the incompetence of the coaching and FO during this time.

However, I also believe, Tua and Flores become the next Brady Belichek Without the cheating.

Once Flores fully supports Tua, they will be unstopable
i agree it will be Tua, but Tua needs to stay healthy. That's his biggest challenge right now, even bigger than the OL.
 
