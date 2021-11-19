Who will be the QB in 2022?

Dolphin Mule
Thats a tough question. Imo, everything points to moving on from Tua after the year. Its clear that Flo is trying to replace Tua and it seems his mind is made up going by his odd decisions. Perhaps Flo is trying to keep Tua healthy for trade value, who really knows other thasn Flo and Grier. Its clear that we were going after Watson with vigor. We only trade for Watson if his legal issue's are settled in a positive manner. If Watson's legal issues sour, he wont be playing football for a while.What does your gut tell you right now:
Tua
Watson
Free Agent
Draft Pick
There is 0 chance this happens with a QB light draft and 2 first rounds in 23. Zero.I think it will be Watson if his troubles are behind him. If Miami has not signed Watson by day one of the draft and a top QB falls far enough or if they can move up, then they draft a QB. I think the damage has been done between this franchise and Tua.
i agree it will be Tua, but Tua needs to stay healthy. That's his biggest challenge right now, even bigger than the OL.Not a doubt in my mind.
Tua will be the QB.
I look forward to his documentary profiling his hall of fame career.
Specifically when they bring up how he managed to deal with the incompetence of the coaching and FO during this time.
However, I also believe, Tua and Flores become the next Brady Belichek Without the cheating.
Once Flores fully supports Tua, they will be unstopable