Who wins the Superbowl and why?

I know the Chiefs have looked beatable a lot of weeks...but they still manage to win. I saw an ESPN analyst who I thought hit the nail on the head. He said the Bills are the Chiefs from 2 years ago. They believe they can score on anyone...they believe their QB is the guy...they believe they’re the best team. And they go out and play like there hair is on fire to prove it week after week. Which is what the Chiefs did when they were first on the rise. But now the Chiefs know they’re great...and they don‘t come out and play like they have to prove it...and they do enough to win and move on. I think that switch is flipped in the playoffs and they score at will again. Now that doesn’t mean Buffalo will stop scoring either...which makes that potential matchup absolute fire. Baltimore can always throw their knuckleballs at anyone and walk away with a win. They’re like fighting a southpaw. I don’t care who they beat or what their record is...I don’t wanna mess with no southpaw. AFC is a fun one.



NFC is the Packers. I don’t find it as exciting.



as for who wins? I don’t know. I’ll pick Bills vs Packers just because Mahomes isn’t going to win them all and he might not often run into a team as on fire as Buffalo is. I’ll take the Bills just because it’s the better story. Losers of 4, long drought, QB who some media types still refuse to acknowledge isn’t the worst player of all time. I think they’re as well coached as anyone and they’ve gotten potent enough on offense to overcome Allen making mistakes. All that wacky stuff he did in the playoff game last year? It won’t matter when you put up 30 instead of 16. And I have yet to see a defense that can stop them from putting up in the 30s if they have to. Only Allen’s shoulder injury stopped them