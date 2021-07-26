Who Won the Tunsil, Tannehill & Fitzpatrick Trades?

Dolph N.Fan
Who really won these recent NFL trades? Barnwell reevaluates 18, from OBJ to Mack
Let's take a step back and evaluate the biggest player and pick swaps from the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Ryan Tannehill to TitansThe date: March 15, 2019
Titans got: QB Ryan Tannehill, 2019 sixth-round pick
Dolphins got: 2019 seventh-round pick, 2020 fourth-round pick
Titans draft pick became: LB David Long
Dolphins draft picks became: FB Chandler Cox and part of the haul sent to Pittsburgh in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade
At the time: This amounted to the Dolphins using a restructured Tannehill deal to buy a draft pick. Instead of cutting Tannehill, they restructured his deal to a $7 million base salary and then paid $5 million of that contract as part of the trade, allowing the Titans to acquire him on a one-year pact for $2 million. That $5 million essentially netted the Dolphins a fourth-round pick. I saw this as a wash, adding, "There might even be a bit of a quarterback controversy if Mariota gets hurt and Tannehill plays well in the starter's absence."
What happened: Well, Mariota didn't get hurt, and there was no controversy, but that was because Tannehill looked utterly transformed once the Titans gave him a shot as the starter. I wrote at the time that Tannehill's comfort with play-action might make him a good fit for Arthur Smith's scheme, but I didn't suspect that the former college wideout would turn into one of the league's most efficient quarterbacks in his new gig.
Tannehill was one of the biggest bargains in football during the 2019 season and earned a long-term deal as Tennessee's starter. The Dolphins used their seventh-round pick on a fullback and then sent the fourth-rounder they paid so much to acquire to the Steelers alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick in another deal they would later regret. It's clear that nobody saw this coming -- it took the Dolphins eating $5 million to get this deal done -- but the Tannehill trade has been the best move of the Jon Robinson era.
In hindsight: Huge win for Titans