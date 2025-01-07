Who would have thought

dolfan91
Well he did evolve with Smith at TE this year. Now he needs to evolve the running game....after we fix the God Damn Line!I feel Mcdaniel would still have Julian Hill out there and will call a fade on 4th and goal to Waddle (Since Tyreek will be gone).
Mcdaniel likes speed and YAC ability. We have to hope Mcdaniel changes his whole philosophy in a single off season.
Right. Not a one trick pony either. He's tough, can block, seems to have that winning mentality.Long time Penn St fan here.... I'll say this- Warren is an absolute beast. Not a shock to those of you who follow college ball, but he's not some highlight reel guy who flashes in those highlights...he's legit. He'd be a great addition.
So a poor fit for us then?Right. Not a one trick pony either. He's tough, can block, seems to have that winning mentality.