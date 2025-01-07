 Who would have thought | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who would have thought

I feel Mcdaniel would still have Julian Hill out there and will call a fade on 4th and goal to Waddle (Since Tyreek will be gone).

Mcdaniel likes speed and YAC ability. We have to hope Mcdaniel changes his whole philosophy in a single off season.
 
Blake the great said:
Well he did evolve with Smith at TE this year. Now he needs to evolve the running game....after we fix the God Damn Line! 😂
 
You are speaking my language, dolfan91!

There are other potential home runs for Miami in this draft, but Warren is at the top of my list.

I could see this as more of a possibility if the Dolphins are able to find one guard upgrade in free agency.

Warren and best pass rusher (end, tackle or linebacker) in R2 would be a great start.
 
Blake the great said:
He almost has to in order to survive. Right?
 
The Bopkin said:
Long time Penn St fan here.... I'll say this- Warren is an absolute beast. Not a shock to those of you who follow college ball, but he's not some highlight reel guy who flashes in those highlights...he's legit. He'd be a great addition.
Click to expand...
Right. Not a one trick pony either. He's tough, can block, seems to have that winning mentality.
 
