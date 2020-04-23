Who would you draft with the #1 pick?

phinfann13
Scout Team
- Joined
- Oct 5, 2005
- Messages
- 143
- Reaction score
- 26
- Location
- Crofton, Maryland
If you could choose from these 3 QB's today knowing their injury history and type of career they've had, what order would you take them in? Why?
Deshaun Watson (10 missed games, torn ACL [both], broken clavicle, bruised ribs/collapsed lung)
Carson Wentz (8 missed games, torn ACL/LCL, broken ribs, back)
Mitchell Trubisky (2 missed games, shoulder)
As you can see, injury history is overrated. Everyone is going to get hurt in this league and you can't let the fear of that control you. Take who you think is the best player and see what happens.
