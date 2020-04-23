Who would you draft with the #1 pick?

phinfann13

phinfann13

If you could choose from these 3 QB's today knowing their injury history and type of career they've had, what order would you take them in? Why?

Deshaun Watson (10 missed games, torn ACL [both], broken clavicle, bruised ribs/collapsed lung)
Carson Wentz (8 missed games, torn ACL/LCL, broken ribs, back)
Mitchell Trubisky (2 missed games, shoulder)

As you can see, injury history is overrated. Everyone is going to get hurt in this league and you can't let the fear of that control you. Take who you think is the best player and see what happens.
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

1. Watson
2. Wentz

i simply like Watson's skill set better

i'd rather let the time run out than to pick Trubisky at #1
 
1

1972forever

While everyone gets hurt in the NFL, having the type of hip injury and then surgery is more serious than any of the injuries listed for QB’s above. Hopefully Tua can go on and have a long and successful career in the NFL whether the Dolphins draft him or not. Yet I will not be the least bit surprised if he injures his hip again and he is out of the league in less than 3 years.
 
phinfann13

phinfann13

1972forever said:
While everyone gets hurt in the NFL, having the type of hip injury and then surgery is more serious than any of the injuries listed for QB’s above. Hopefully Tua can go on and have a long and successful career in the NFL whether the Dolphins draft him or not. Yet I will not be the least bit surprised if he injures his hip again and he is out of the league in less than 3 years.
Yeah and Brees' injury was so serious too and that's why we didn't sign him. Watson has torn both ACL's. Wentz has constant back problems. Draft who you think is the better player. It's as simple as that.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

If you give me a two year timeline that guarantees Watson plays a season and misses another, while Trubisky is healthy for both full seasons.... I take Watson without hesitation. Trubisky is a flat out bum.
 
Stoobz

Stoobz

I would trade them for picks but if I HAD to take one, it would be DW.

And if I had to take another, it would be CW.
 
