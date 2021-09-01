WHO WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE SIGNED TO PS?

Which players either Fins have cut or from other teams would you like to see on the Practice Squad?



Reid Sinnett as a 3rd QB makes sense.

With only 3 RB's on the roster wouldn't be surprised to see either or both Doaks and or Laird added.

One player I noticed got a fair work out at both returns and WR is Malcolm Perry, wondering with Bowden on IR and they are similar players if he gets on. Plus a back up if any WR's get injured.

Kirk Merritt as a WR must be regarded as unlucky with such strong competition would be a lock in my opinion.



These seem the most likely to me plus extra lineman will be added.

These picks would obviously be subject to other offers from the rest of the NFL.



Which are yours?