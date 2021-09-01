 WHO WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE SIGNED TO PS? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

WHO WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE SIGNED TO PS?

Ozfin

Ozfin

Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 6, 2019
Messages
9,587
Reaction score
37,121
Location
australia
Which players either Fins have cut or from other teams would you like to see on the Practice Squad?

Reid Sinnett as a 3rd QB makes sense.
With only 3 RB's on the roster wouldn't be surprised to see either or both Doaks and or Laird added.
One player I noticed got a fair work out at both returns and WR is Malcolm Perry, wondering with Bowden on IR and they are similar players if he gets on. Plus a back up if any WR's get injured.
Kirk Merritt as a WR must be regarded as unlucky with such strong competition would be a lock in my opinion.

These seem the most likely to me plus extra lineman will be added.
These picks would obviously be subject to other offers from the rest of the NFL.

Which are yours?
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Club Member
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
7,380
Reaction score
8,996
Feverdream said:
Sinnett
Doaks
Laird
Merritt
Perry
Locksley
Neto
J. Davis
Strowbridge
Ledbetter
K. Johnson
B. Jones
Sunahara
2 O Linemen from somewhere else
1 LB from somewhere else

16
Pankey and Render deserve PS
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
9,705
Reaction score
17,018
SCOTTY said:
Pankey and Render deserve PS
I thought about Render over Strowbridge or Ledbetter, but went with those two.

Disagree about Pankey... he's 27 and as good as he'll ever get-- which isn't good enough. He seems to be willing, and if we couldn't do any better... okay, but I don't see him as an NFL quality player in his lifetime.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Club Member
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
7,380
Reaction score
8,996
Feverdream said:
I thought about Render over Strowbridge or Ledbetter, but went with those two.

Disagree about Pankey... he's 27 and as good as he'll ever get-- which isn't good enough. He seems to be willing, and if we couldn't do any better... okay, but I don't see him as an NFL quality player in his lifetime.
Neto's 29...
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
9,705
Reaction score
17,018
SCOTTY said:
Neto's 29...
True... but he's a couple of things that Pankey is not.

He's great press for the team and the NFL, and he's so new to what he is doing, he might actually have some improvement left... at any rate, he is a Guard whose entire game is power. Pankey, as a Tackle needs better feet and he just doesn't have that. He's never had that.

With Eichenberg, Jackson, Little, and Coleman ahead of him... I can't see Pankey as ever making our roster. Neto might manage to be activated for a game or two along the way... besides that, he is a VERY willing practice dummy who has realistic expectations. Pankey may not have that.

I guess we'll see.
 
