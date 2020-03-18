Who Would You Trade Up For?

Let's assume for a moment that Miami can have either Tua, Herbert or Love at #5. Take your pick there. Let's also assume that Brown and Simmons are still on the board at #5. Do you look to deal up, maybe using both #18 and #26? Could Miami still get a couple of starters on the offensive line if they made that type of move?



Picking at #18, what if Thomas is falling a little bit. Do you try to maneuver to get him, or take the next OT on your list?



Who are players that you'd be willing to trade up for? Is it only quarterback this year to secure Tua, or one of the others?