Who would you trade up for?

With all of the QB and WR talk in the top 10, someone major is going to slip out of the top 10.

Once the top 10 are gone, who's the guy that you (as Miami's imaginary GM) would trade up for? For me, that guy is Joe Alt. I've seen several mocks in which he slips out of the Top 10, which to me is completely insane. He's not only the best OL in this draft - he might be the best OL in the last 4 or 5 drafts.

If the Jets are on the clock at 10, and they take Bowers...which might very well happen, if you believe Peter Schrager is as wired in to the Jets FO as he seems to be (I believe he is)...I'm on the phone with Tennessee.
 
I’m not trading up for anyone in this draft. A good player at a position of need will likely be there at 21, and/or a stud is still there that someone else will want so badly that they give us a sweet trade down deal.
 
I'm too exhausted to even guess. - LOL
 
I can't answer this question because trading down and getting more picks this year is what I think NEEDS to happen.
 
I love Bowers, but it would cost too much to move up for him.

That does raise an interesting point, though. I try not to pay too much attention to what other teams do, but Miami matches up against Buffalo, the Jets and New England twice a year.

Bowers is a real weapon. Does this make DeJean more of a possibility?
 
