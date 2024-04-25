Who would you trade up for?

With all of the QB and WR talk in the top 10, someone major is going to slip out of the top 10.



Once the top 10 are gone, who's the guy that you (as Miami's imaginary GM) would trade up for? For me, that guy is Joe Alt. I've seen several mocks in which he slips out of the Top 10, which to me is completely insane. He's not only the best OL in this draft - he might be the best OL in the last 4 or 5 drafts.



If the Jets are on the clock at 10, and they take Bowers...which might very well happen, if you believe Peter Schrager is as wired in to the Jets FO as he seems to be (I believe he is)...I'm on the phone with Tennessee.