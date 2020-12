Just think, flo wins at Buffalo and he will have evened his coaching record at 16-16 after opening last season getting drubbed 59-10 and then 43-0 en route to a 0-7 start.



from #32 scoring defense to possibly #1 scoring defense



from 5-11 to possibly 11-5



from no playoffs to possibly playoffs



from 2-4 division record to possibly 4-2 division record



Flores is doing a complete 180 on this franchise in the right direction by the very definition of the term lol