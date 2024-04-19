 Whoever we get at #21 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Whoever we get at #21

Is going to be a big time player! The top 50 this year is stacked and we're not picking in no man's land as in (some) years past.

Looks like we'll have a very good starting quality player at #55 too.

I can't wait to see who we add to our roster, it's like Christmas!
 
