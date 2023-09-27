Who's going to the Iggles game?

Just trying to get an idea of who might be at the Eagles game in 3 and half weeks. I have a tendency to go to some pretty epic games and this one is shaping up to be another.



I'll be putting my undefeated career record on the line for this one, I am 6-0 all time in games i've attented live. 3-0 in Miami (Jets, Pats, Bills), 3-0 in NYC against the Jets. Some pretty memorable games too, my first game in Miami was the streak ending game against the Jets in 2002, Bye bye Ricky, bye bye streak. Orande Gadsden had that awesome full extension grab in that one. First game ever was the fake spike at the Meadowlands when I was a young teen. Buffalo home game in 2005 when we were down 21-0 at the end of the first quarter. I was sitting next to JP Losman's parents for that game and by the end of it, they weren't too happy. Chambers with the 15 receptions and walk off 4th down TD. Last home game I went to was the season opener in 2014 against the Patriots, I was on my way to the Bahamas for my honeymoon but we arranged to stop in Miami for 3 days first. That's the first time my wife really realized my obsession for the Fins. Once she saw me in that stadium, with my fellow Fins fans, she knew I was a little more obsessed than she realized.



Being a life long Eastern Pa resident and diehard football fan, this will only be my second Eagles game and first time at the Linc, which tends to surprise a lot of people who know me. I went to a playoff game against Tampa Bay about 20 years ago on Christmas Eve because a group of friends had an extra ticket. I sat there quietly freezing my ass off rooting for the team from Florida, who ultimately won that game.



I'll be going to this game with my brother, the hardcore Eagles fan, like everyone else in my family. When the Dolphins and Eagles play, we don't typically talk to each much before or after the game (for a few days) so it will be an interesting hour+ drive home.



But back to the original point, who's going to this game. I'd love to meet a couple of you clowns.



As of today, the only apparel I know I'll be wearing is my Finheaven hat. I might bust out the Chambers jersey for this one or really throw everyone for a loop and wear my Jay Fiedler jersey. That one might end up TV as I am sure I am probably one of only 30 or 40 people on earth who have one.