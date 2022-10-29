 Who’s gonna take Cracraft snaps | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who’s gonna take Cracraft snaps

terphin

I see they activated sanders from the ps , I wonder if he plays before EE, or will we finally get to see Wilson do something
 
djphinfan

Hopefully Wilson can earn a a few bucks that he’s getting paid
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Michael Scott said:
EE apparently still hasn’t learned the playbook.

Brandon Jones studied every teams playbook before his pre-draft visits. Inexcusable.

Excited for Sanders though….. hope he gets a 1v1 opportunity or two. Detroit has one of the slowest secondaries in football.
Brother I don't recall reading that EE didn't know the playbook. I heard that they were bringing him along. I rather see him get time rather than Wilson. :ffic:
 
djphinfan

Michael Scott said:
EE apparently still hasn’t learned the playbook.

Brandon Jones studied every teams playbook before his pre-draft visits. Inexcusable.

Excited for Sanders though….. hope he gets a 1v1 opportunity or two. Detroit has one of the slowest secondaries in football.
Sanders sure was impressive in camp, completely destroyed this narrative that hes only some deep threat
 
djphinfan

Fin Fan in Cali said:
Brother I don't recall reading that EE didn't know the playbook. I heard that they were bringing him along. I rather see him get time rather than Wilson. :ffic:
coaches have been saying their trying to teach him all the receiver positions and thats the reason he hasnt seen the field..

I think its all BS mysef..Dont like when coaches think were stupid.
 
