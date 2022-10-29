Who’s gonna take Cracraft snaps

"I wonder if he plays before EE"I see they activated sanders from the ps , I wonder if he plays before EE, or will we finally get to see Wilson do something
Brother I don't recall reading that EE didn't know the playbook. I heard that they were bringing him along. I rather see him get time rather than Wilson.EE apparently still hasn’t learned the playbook.
Brandon Jones studied every teams playbook before his pre-draft visits. Inexcusable.
Excited for Sanders though….. hope he gets a 1v1 opportunity or two. Detroit has one of the slowest secondaries in football.
coaches have been saying their trying to teach him all the receiver positions and thats the reason he hasnt seen the field..Brother I don't recall reading that EE didn't know the playbook. I heard that they were bringing him along. I rather see him get time rather than Wilson.
Who is Sanders?
Edmonds has to or he is getting demoted.I'd say Gesiki gets more involved. Ideally Edmonds shakes the yips and has a nice game.