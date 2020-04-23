Who's Jersey am I ordering tomorrow???

My Mrs is threatening to get me a jersey of "that quarterback you never shut up about" regardless of what team he joins.

If its not the Jets il prob wear it


Draft day is jersey day. The people in Germany looking strange if you go
Shopping in Football Jerseys.
I see an NFL jersey every now and then in the UK, maybe once every few weeks
 
I would never buy a jersey these days with a player's name on it as I'm not a teenager anymore
 
My Mrs is threatening to get me a jersey of "that quarterback you never shut up about" regardless of what team he joins.

If its not the Jets il prob wear it




I see an NFL jersey every now and then in the UK, maybe once every few weeks
Thistle is a wedding gift from my mrs.
 
I just hope that we're all not so disgusted by what the Dolphins end up doing that we decide to start wearing another team's jersey.
 
My wife didn’t get me an anniversary gift because I said not to and when the draft is over with get me a new dolphins jersey of the player of my choice so I have been patiently waiting to get a jersey lol... in the meantime I will be wearing my custom Sam Madison dolphins shirt my parents got me for Christmas tonight!
 
I like to be the first guy on the block with the jersey of the new kid on the block. So with that being said do we have any idea who's jersey I will be ordering? Those of you who believe that grown men shouldn't wear jersey's or jersey's with other people's names on the back need not reply. Thanks!!!

Get a jersey with the name Wahlberg on the back. That way you will have a jersey with the name of a “New Kid on the Block”, no matter who the Dolphins draft.
 
