Whos pumped for Game 1

Ok. I have my reservations about certain position groups but I am so pumped for this season to start!!! Things I'm looking for:



O line: I'll start with this. Looking to see if they can hold their own and open lanes for our RBs. I really don't think evenour starting line will but hopefully. If we are down to backups, well...



D line: looking to see how seiler performs specifically. I don't think it will be as good now that Wilkins is gone. Not really expecting much since our starting des will be out.



Linebackers: we really need them to step up since I'm not sure our d line will be tuff. LBs will need to cover down for the d line for sure but let's see how they do. Hoping for the best



Secondary: not really worried about this group. But, if there's no pass rush, could get burned.



Tua: looking forward to see how he has improved and hope he covers our o lines ass!!!



Anyway always hoping for wins even when we may not be strong.