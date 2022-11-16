Who's Ready For Some Dolphins Primetime Games?

Very good chance Miami going to be on national tv quite a bit going down the last stretch of the season.



Week 13 Miami @ San Francisco probably gets flexed to SNF. Current SNF game for that week is Indianapolis @ Dallas. Colts have PHI and PIT before that game probably going 1-1 making their record 5-6-1. Doubt the country going to be interested in the mess that is Indy even if they are playing Dallas. If I recall correctly CBS & FOX can protect one game each from being flexed into SNF. CBS will more than likely protect KC @ CIN that week. FOX on the other hand would probably have to make a decision between TEN @ PHI or MIA @ SF. If I was FOX I'd keep MIA/SF.



Week 14 the SNF game is currently KC @ DEN, doubt anyone wants to see Kansas City beat Denver for the umpteenth time, CBS has slim pickings this week, they'll have to decide between NYJ @ BUF or MIA @ LAC, if CBS goes with the former NBC will be all over Tua vs Herbert on Sunday night. FOX will protect Tampa Bay @ San Francisco as nothing else they have that week would be appealing to NBC.



Week 15 SNF is New England @ Las Vegas, doubt that sticks. MIA @ BUF is one of 5 games this week with TBD times. NBC has first pick of these games to flex into sunday night without CBS or FOX being able to protect them, the other 4 games are: BAL @ CLE, IND @ MIN, ATL @ NO & NYG @ WAS. Very good chance Miami @ Buffalo moves to sunday night (brrr)



Week 16 already set in stone to play GB on national tv on Xmas on FOX.



Week 17 is tricky, very few good quality matchups, CBS most likely protects MIA @ NE, current SNF matchup is LAR@ LAC, NBC will probably have to take something from FOX here if they want out of this, either NYJ @ SEA or MIN @ GB.



Week 18 the entire slate is at NBC's disposal: Most likely candidates being NE @ BUF, BAL @ CIN (i think this will be where they go), NYJ @ MIA, or NYG @ PHI



I say Miami gets at least 2 more primetime games in addition to the Xmas day one.