Who's Ready For Some Dolphins Primetime Games?

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Very good chance Miami going to be on national tv quite a bit going down the last stretch of the season.

Week 13 Miami @ San Francisco probably gets flexed to SNF. Current SNF game for that week is Indianapolis @ Dallas. Colts have PHI and PIT before that game probably going 1-1 making their record 5-6-1. Doubt the country going to be interested in the mess that is Indy even if they are playing Dallas. If I recall correctly CBS & FOX can protect one game each from being flexed into SNF. CBS will more than likely protect KC @ CIN that week. FOX on the other hand would probably have to make a decision between TEN @ PHI or MIA @ SF. If I was FOX I'd keep MIA/SF.

Week 14 the SNF game is currently KC @ DEN, doubt anyone wants to see Kansas City beat Denver for the umpteenth time, CBS has slim pickings this week, they'll have to decide between NYJ @ BUF or MIA @ LAC, if CBS goes with the former NBC will be all over Tua vs Herbert on Sunday night. FOX will protect Tampa Bay @ San Francisco as nothing else they have that week would be appealing to NBC.

Week 15 SNF is New England @ Las Vegas, doubt that sticks. MIA @ BUF is one of 5 games this week with TBD times. NBC has first pick of these games to flex into sunday night without CBS or FOX being able to protect them, the other 4 games are: BAL @ CLE, IND @ MIN, ATL @ NO & NYG @ WAS. Very good chance Miami @ Buffalo moves to sunday night (brrr)

Week 16 already set in stone to play GB on national tv on Xmas on FOX.

Week 17 is tricky, very few good quality matchups, CBS most likely protects MIA @ NE, current SNF matchup is LAR@ LAC, NBC will probably have to take something from FOX here if they want out of this, either NYJ @ SEA or MIN @ GB.

Week 18 the entire slate is at NBC's disposal: Most likely candidates being NE @ BUF, BAL @ CIN (i think this will be where they go), NYJ @ MIA, or NYG @ PHI

I say Miami gets at least 2 more primetime games in addition to the Xmas day one.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Yeah I'm not too keen either, always feels we never play our best in these games either, certainly the two games we've had this season haven't been great especially the disaster which was the Bengals game.
 
canesz06

canesz06

You say that like there's something wrong with it.
 
AgentXof12

AgentXof12

Since I first started watching the Dolphins, there's always been a stigma about playing on national TV.

Well, here's the thing: this team will eventually play good football on national TV during primetime. It's the only way they will ever win a Superbowl. Time to rip the band aid off clean.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Might as well get used to it now, Miami going to have more primetime games next year too.
 
Virginia99

Well, I remember a time when we were the best in primetime. Thank you Don Shula and some pretty good QBs.
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

I don't see NBC flexing out of a Dallas game; they'll do a number with them regardless of the opponent.
I also think they will want to keep KC @ Denver because Mahomes v Wilson will also likely still pop a rating.
I think Miami @ Buffalo will likely get a flex if CBS cannot protect it.
They're going to take the week 18 game that has the most playoff implication (winner is in/loser is out) so it's too early to say which game that will be.
The good news is if Tua keeps up the shredding he's going to be a primetime brand next season.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

I can promise you this, no matter how bad the Cowgirls are (or the entire NFC east really) those prime time games WILL NOT get moved. The Cowboys are like the Notre Dame football team, no matter where you live in the US, ALL their games will be aired on local TV. Not sure if Jerry Jones has something to with it or not but I get so annoyed and tired of seeing Cowgirls on my local channels in NC. I know lots of Cowboys fans and they tell me they have NEVER had to pay for sunday ticket to watch the cowboys. annoys the crap out of me. "AmErIcAs TeAm!".......its "Americas team" by design.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

I really hope its MIA @ LAC, so Tua can show up Herbert on the national stage
 
