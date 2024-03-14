Who's returning kicks for the Dolphins?

lynx
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 19, 2010
- Messages
- 3,511
- Reaction score
- 6,846
- Location
- Ottawa, Ontario
Not sure if this has been discussed but I think that's something we need to address?
Special teams weren't special either.Berrios did nothing special but I don't remember him fumbling a kick all year
Not much on the receiving side but there again I don't remember any drops
We could do worse
That would be okay as long as he isn't the 3rd or 4th receiver on the depth chart.Per Barry we’ve been in contact/working with Berrios on a deal to return.
Is this a concern in March?
Berrios did nothing special but I don't remember him fumbling a kick all year
Not much on the receiving side but there again I don't remember any drops
We could do worse
Seemed we addressed this in March last year. Also a couple of teams have done it, McCloud went to the FalconsIs this a concern in March?
Schwartz could be forced into kickoff return duty, but ne's not the guy you want returning punts on a regular basis.Maybe Anthony Schwartz can step in and do it?
I predict they will get their next return man with their 7th round draft pick. Who that might be, I have no idea.Not sure if this has been discussed but I think that's something we need to address?
Of course we are, wouldn’t be Miami special teams without Berrios, Bailey and CrossmanPer Barry we’ve been in contact/working with Berrios on a deal to return.