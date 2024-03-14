 Who's returning kicks for the Dolphins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who's returning kicks for the Dolphins?

fishfanmiami said:
Berrios did nothing special but I don't remember him fumbling a kick all year

Not much on the receiving side but there again I don't remember any drops

We could do worse


Yeah! Give me Grant back. He may fumble. But you know he’s giving you at least 2-3 special teams TDs a season with a whole bunch of 15-50 yards too.
 
Proabably a free agent cut after draft, or a late rounder or undrafted rookie.

Plenty of time to find one.
 
