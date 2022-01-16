Who’s the best candidate ………

Out there who can bring us a successful old time offense that can control the clock without ignoring the D?

Parcells was the master who built teams on dominant defenses, really strong running games that could control the clock late in games, and able to air it when need be.



I know that everyone today is pass happy and all the bullshit this is the nfl today, but I think you can still win SBs with the Parcells formula.



Don’t like hiring college HCs, they don’t seem to blend into the NFL culture and it’s difficult for them to deal with young professional men compared to the kids they coach in the college ranks.



I know the rule changes favor the QB now but being able to control the clock in the cold late in the season is valuable.



My biggest worry if we go Offense is that we neglect this fine defense that Flores built.



New coach must be able to build an overall staff of professionals. Who is that guy? Does he still exist in the NFL?