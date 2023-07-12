Who’s the best player on the team? Top 15 ranking….

How would you guys rank the top 15 players on the team, in terms of talent, not value, salary or importance, just ability as compared to the rest of the league. It would be a boring discussion if everyone said TT.



And, who’s the best?



We have multiple good players at a couple positions so I am curious to see how some of you value them. Like Connor Williams and Robert Hunt. Like Wilkins and Seiler. Like Phillips and Chubb (the inspiration for this post)Like Mostert and Wilson. Like Armstead and Jackson….Jk. I’m not going to include rookies here even if I believe they might belong.



1. Jalen Ramsey. Pedigree. Interesting that I’m kicking off the list with someone who’s never played for us but you can’t argue with his accolades.



2. Tyreek Hill. He’s earned it. So now our two best players have been on the team for one season so far.



3. Jaylen Waddle. Starts to get interesting. He’s entered elite status. A nightmare to cover and absolute gem of a human being and teammate.



4. Christian Wilkins. He’s been as good or slightly better than you could’ve hoped when you picked him. Heart and soul kind of player, while not all-world caliber. Knowing what your going to get from a good player and knowing your going to get it every week is just invaluable.



It starts to get really tough now.



5. Xavien Howard. This is a legacy slotting. He’s been the best player of the last half decade. If he’s healthy, im still confident in him. He’s been game changing. He’s also been blah. If 2022 had been the best year of his career, I’d start talking HOF here too with him. Instead he looked like a banged up player toughening out the season.



6. Tua Tagovailoa. Finally. The talent is there. He has things to improve on but it’s going to come together now. Seems like it might be low but you have two hall of famers topping the list, two absolute hits as first round picks and Xavien freaking Howard. If he plays 17 games, he could and should ascend into the top 3. Again, we’re talking about first ballot HOFers at the top.



7. Jaelen Phillips. Like Tua, he could find himself leap frogging some guys on this list next year. The corners (and DC) are here to bring him those high sack totals.



8. Jevon Holland. Like Phillips, this roster/this DC should bring out the All-Pro talent this kid has.



9. Terron Armstead. A default ranking. He’s been the most talented OL of any on our team, throughout his career. Not saying he’s better from this point moving forward though. He’s a wildcard on the roster, like the next guy on the list.



10. David Long Jr. Another noob to the roster. He’s been great when healthy. If he’d never missed a game he’d be making $14m this year instead of $5m.



11. Bradley Chubb. The post about Chubb is what got me thinking about this topic. I gotta put him somewhere. Let’s see what you got Bradley.



12. Robert Hunt. Can we get this guy a carry or two this year? Probably heading into his last year as a Dolphin. He’s going to love those big offers on the open market.



13. Connor Williams. We’ll see who you really are this year, you’re not getting paid yet so you better report. Needs to snap like a center this year and not an OG that moved to center.



14. Raheem Mostert. We don’t go to playoffs without him.



15. Emmanuel Ogbah. 2021 Ogbah might’ve been top 10 with this group. Because of that he gets the nod over Zach Seiler, who would’ve been next man on the list followed by Brandon Jones.



Let’s here it….