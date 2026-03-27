 Who's the Home Run Pick for Miami? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who's the Home Run Pick for Miami?

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

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Last year, for me, it was Ty Warren who happened to go the pick after Miami. A few years back it was Jefferson, snagged by Minnesota. To be fair, Achane was in that category for me, even in the second round, and Miami got him in the 3rd.

Some years, I'm not sure there is that obvious player. Players also emerge at the NFL level who weren't necessarily star players in college.

Who do you see as a home run pick(s) for our Dolphins this year?
 
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I was loving Styles til he nuked the combine and ruined everything. Dick.

I'll say Chris Johnson is my favorite realistic option for the Fins. We'll probably need to use 30 on him but if we can snag him at 43? I'll be the new president of the JES fan club complete with t-shirts and key chains. I'll send him pictures of his wedding with his wife's face cut out and replaced with mine. I'll make it real weird. 🙃
 
The Bopkin said:
I'm not as up on the players this year like I've been in past years, but Bain or Mauigoa, if either would slip, would be home runs I think.
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Same here. Haven't watched as much as usual. Nobody's popping like years past. Maybe it's simply a triple! 😆
 
REAL DEAL said:
Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
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This Up Here GIF by Chord Overstreet
 
I would say the offensive lineman that the Dolphins have ranked the highest on their board. Kyle Crabbs just said he heard at the Combine that there could be a run on them in the first round.
 
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