Who's the Home Run Pick for Miami?

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Last year, for me, it was Ty Warren who happened to go the pick after Miami. A few years back it was Jefferson, snagged by Minnesota. To be fair, Achane was in that category for me, even in the second round, and Miami got him in the 3rd.
Some years, I'm not sure there is that obvious player. Players also emerge at the NFL level who weren't necessarily star players in college.
Who do you see as a home run pick(s) for our Dolphins this year?
Some years, I'm not sure there is that obvious player. Players also emerge at the NFL level who weren't necessarily star players in college.
Who do you see as a home run pick(s) for our Dolphins this year?
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