Who's the most overrated player in Dolphins history?

Inspired by Danny's thread I thought this would be an interesting topic to discuss especially for the of us bored at home.



I'm going with Chris Chambers, I remember being on Finheaven back in 2001 and the hype for Chambers was huge after his rookie season. He sadly never lived up to the expectations many had of him after his rookie year. Over and over people blamed the QB, and the offense for Chris's lack of production, I remember many claimed if he had a great QB he would truly shine.



At the end of the day I think Chambers was simply a #2 WR, as he was too inconsistent to be a #1, and regardless of QB he is simply better suited to be a #2. Every year people waited for him to break out and every year outside of 2005 people were disappointed but with excuses ready at hand.