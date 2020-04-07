Who's the most overrated player in Dolphins history?

superphin

Inspired by Danny's thread I thought this would be an interesting topic to discuss especially for the of us bored at home.

I'm going with Chris Chambers, I remember being on Finheaven back in 2001 and the hype for Chambers was huge after his rookie season. He sadly never lived up to the expectations many had of him after his rookie year. Over and over people blamed the QB, and the offense for Chris's lack of production, I remember many claimed if he had a great QB he would truly shine.

At the end of the day I think Chambers was simply a #2 WR, as he was too inconsistent to be a #1, and regardless of QB he is simply better suited to be a #2. Every year people waited for him to break out and every year outside of 2005 people were disappointed but with excuses ready at hand.
 
All time... I cant say... but on the current team there are a couple according to this board. I would say Bobby McCain, Raekwon McMillan, and Michael Deiter.

McCain, paid as the best nickel corner in the game at one point and got burned more than blunts last year.

Raekwon couldn't even crack the starting line up and some people still bang the drum when his name comes up.

And Deiter who has not shown a glimpse of being decent at the pro level being penciled in every oline projection moving forward. Hope the kid can play center cause he cant play guard or tackle.
 
All time... I cant say... but on the current team there are a couple according to this board. I would say Bobby McCain, Raekwon McMillan, and Michael Deiter.

McCain, paid as the best nickel corner in the game at one point and got burned more than blunts last year.

Raekwon couldn't even crack the starting line up and some people still bang the drum when his name comes up.

And Deiter who has not shown a glimpse of being decent at the pro level being penciled in every oline projection moving forward. Hope the kid can play center cause he cant play guard or tackle.
Who is rating Deiter highly?
 
Who is rating Deiter highly?
Not necessarily high but higher than what he should be. He is not a starter and should be one of the last guys on this oline. Unfortunately that can be said for the rest of the online as well. Jesse Davis is another name that comes to mind. He should have never been extended.
 
Overrated: you could make a complete team outta the names. I'll start with, Jackie Shipp, Eric Kumerow, Jason Allen, Sammie Smith, Taylor Whitney to name a few. Taylor Whitney was a 3rd round pick, who shouldn't have never been drafted. Marcus Vick was another guy. He was a walking concussion waiting to happen. I'll add Charles Harris to the list. What a waste of space he turned out to be. Micheal Egnew, holy ****z, Batman, he was another turd.
 
Overrated: you could make a complete team outta the names. I'll start with, Jackie Shipp, Eric Kumerow, Jason Allen, Sammie Smith, Taylor Whitney to name a few. Taylor Whitney was a 3rd round pick, who shouldn't have never been drafted. Marcus Vick was another guy. He was a walking concussion waiting to happen. I'll add Charles Harris to the list. What a waste of space he turned out to be.
The players you are naming aren’t overrated; they’re busts or never has beens. An overrated player has a good reputation that’s unwarranted. Nobody looks back at Shipp, Kumerow, Smith, or Allen and thinks they were good players.
 
The players you are naming aren’t overrated; they’re busts or never has beens. An overrated player has a good reputation that’s unwarranted. Nobody looks back at Shipp, Kumerow, Smith, or Allen and thinks they were good players.
They are all over rated. They were drafted high and busted. Never lived up to the college billing.
 
Brian Cox. He could dominate at times, but mostly against the bad teams. Rarely did he standout when the competition was the strongest. Also, he cost the team with stupid penalties.

Love his fire, but couldn't control it enough.
 
not sure if this would qualify as overrated, but I never understood the affection for Terry Kirby. He never really performed the way that (what I perceive to be) most fans thought he did (at least in my opinion).
 
Mike Wallace was one of the most overrated players when we signed him and never should have got that contract. I remember people on here fighting tooth and nail for the guy saying he wasnt the problem, and all we needed was a QB.
Good call.
 
