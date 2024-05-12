Who’s your top 5 most improved Dolphins for 2024

Love to see the growth in players based on their talent level and their work ethic, those two things combined allow players to reach their full potential. So based on those two things and the 2nd year in our offensive system I’ll list mine



5) Jalen Ramsey: finally in a system that will allow the obvious, something old dumb fart Fangio didn’t realize. We will now see one of thee most talented all around football players and his talent be exploited on a football field. We were promised this by our new coach .



4) Robert Jones, I know he’s been working very hard this off-season losing weight and serious strength training so maybe it’s enough to hold off the mighty Driscoll. ( never watched the guy)



3) Devon Achane, hi level talent meets bigger stronger faster training, all with humility, I like to bet on those traits to improve.



2) Jalen Waddle, keep seeing this kid working with everyone and their mom, and working solo. The talent and speed are hi level, he’s working very hard all the time, this is the year he gives Hill a run as top producer.



1) Austin Jackson, First off lest we forgot how physically talented this man is, not sure I’ve seen a transformation this extreme, he’s got to be about 310 lbs of pure apex specimen. I see him becoming an elite right tackle this year and making Grier proud he took him when we did.