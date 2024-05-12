 Who’s your top 5 most improved Dolphins for 2024 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who’s your top 5 most improved Dolphins for 2024

djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
14,528
Reaction score
22,751
Love to see the growth in players based on their talent level and their work ethic, those two things combined allow players to reach their full potential. So based on those two things and the 2nd year in our offensive system I’ll list mine

5) Jalen Ramsey: finally in a system that will allow the obvious, something old dumb fart Fangio didn’t realize. We will now see one of thee most talented all around football players and his talent be exploited on a football field. We were promised this by our new coach .

4) Robert Jones, I know he’s been working very hard this off-season losing weight and serious strength training so maybe it’s enough to hold off the mighty Driscoll. ( never watched the guy)

3) Devon Achane, hi level talent meets bigger stronger faster training, all with humility, I like to bet on those traits to improve.

2) Jalen Waddle, keep seeing this kid working with everyone and their mom, and working solo. The talent and speed are hi level, he’s working very hard all the time, this is the year he gives Hill a run as top producer.

1) Austin Jackson, First off lest we forgot how physically talented this man is, not sure I’ve seen a transformation this extreme, he’s got to be about 310 lbs of pure apex specimen. I see him becoming an elite right tackle this year and making Grier proud he took him when we did.
 
djphinfan said:
Love to see the growth in players based on their talent level and their work ethic, those two things combined allow players to reach their full potential. So based on those two things and the 2nd year in our offensive system I’ll list mine

5) Jalen Ramsey: finally in a system that will allow the obvious, something old dumb fart Fangio didn’t realize. We will now see one of thee most talented all around football players and his talent be exploited on a football field. We were promised this by our new coach .

4) Robert Jones, I know he’s been working very hard this off-season losing weight and serious strength training so maybe it’s enough to hold off the mighty Driscoll. ( never watched the guy)

3) Devon Achane, hi level talent meets bigger stronger faster training, all with humility, I like to bet on those traits to improve.

2) Jalen Waddle, keep seeing this kid working with everyone and their mom, and working solo. The talent and speed are hi level, he’s working very hard all the time, this is the year he gives Hill a run as top producer.

1) Austin Jackson, First off lest we forgot how physically talented this man is, not sure I’ve seen a transformation this extreme, he’s got to be about 310 lbs of pure apex specimen. I see him becoming an elite right tackle this year and making Grier proud he took him when we did.
Click to expand...
So, before this offseason, he hadn't been working very hard with losing weight or strength training? What is your source of this info that this offseason he took the hard work up a notch or two?
 
I'm not sure we are saying who was or is going to be but here is my hope:

1) Liam Eichenberg
2) Channing Tindall
3) Cam Smith
4) Achane
5) A Jax
 
EPBro said:
I'm not sure we are saying who was or is going to be but here is my hope:

1) Liam Eichenberg
2) Channing Tindall
3) Cam Smith
4) Achane
5) A Jax
Click to expand...
who’s going to be for this upcoming season
 
EPBro said:
I'm not sure we are saying who was or is going to be but here is my hope:

1) Liam Eichenberg
2) Channing Tindall
3) Cam Smith
4) Achane
5) A Jax
Click to expand...

If Cam smith is that guy we gonna have a real nice secondary
 
djphinfan said:
who’s going to be for this upcoming season
Click to expand...
So then I would say:

1) Agree 100% on A Jax, he is on the rise big time.

2) Achane about to explode this year.

3) Eli Campbell, I think with the third safety getting run in this scheme he will see time and impress.

4) Eich, hope meeting prediction, think he performs well and it's going to be at RG.

5) Cam Smith, actual playing time and he will improve a lot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom