Whose left/Who do you want in MIA?

Now that we’ve made some moves and have filled some holes who would you like to see as our last few moves?



I’m still holding out hope Poyer takes a team friendly deal, that secondary would be sick. Foster Moreau has been my TE target, most TEs still available should be affordable. Finally I’d like to see us add a OL with some upside. Isaiah Wynn a guy I’d look at for swing tackle, maybe Matt Feiler who just got cut.