 Whose left/Who do you want in MIA? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Whose left/Who do you want in MIA?

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Now that we’ve made some moves and have filled some holes who would you like to see as our last few moves?

I’m still holding out hope Poyer takes a team friendly deal, that secondary would be sick. Foster Moreau has been my TE target, most TEs still available should be affordable. Finally I’d like to see us add a OL with some upside. Isaiah Wynn a guy I’d look at for swing tackle, maybe Matt Feiler who just got cut.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Good list. My bargain basement special, Arden Key. Not a starter, but someone who can add to the pass rush. I think Miami will lose Van Ginkel so just looking for another pass rusher on the cheap.

Foster Moreau makes a lot of sense. I think offensive line will have to be in the draft. Those guys are getting big time money.
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Good list. My bargain basement special, Arden Key. Not a starter, but someone who can add to the pass rush. I think Miami will lose Van Ginkel so just looking for another pass rusher on the cheap.

Foster Moreau makes a lot of sense. I think offensive line will have to be in the draft. Those guys are getting big time money.
I like Arden key I think he will be more expensive than AVG but like the upside more
 
Travis34

Travis34

Agree w/ your list swoll

Need someone at safety - Poyer is most logical. Team friendly deal would be amazing too.... but idk. CJGJ? That would be awesome but pricey

Moreau is a dude j-off had brought up and makes sense - get us some other vet in here prior to the draft

Feiler - RT and G experience, where our former OC came from.... makes a lot of sense, depth or compete for a starting spot

Morstead also!
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Travis34 said:
Agree w/ your list swoll

Need someone at safety - Poyer is most logical. Team friendly deal would be amazing too.... but idk. CJGJ? That would be awesome but pricey

Moreau is a dude j-off had brought up and makes sense - get us some other vet in here prior to the draft

Feiler - RT and G experience, where our former OC came from.... makes a lot of sense, depth or compete for a starting spot

Morstead also!
I would be happy with Morstead but also like Michael Turk from Oklahoma. He’s the nephew of Matt Turk our former P. He has a boot and would like a cheap P
 
Travis34

Travis34

Swollcolb said:
I would be happy with Morstead but also like Michael Turk from Oklahoma. He’s the nephew of Matt Turk our former P. He has a boot and would like a cheap P
Oh absolutely. I'm down for using a 6th/7th on a punter. Lock one up for cheap for years
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

artdnj said:
I thought morestead was really good last year, He flipped the field for us a lot when needed. I wouldn’t wanna lose that.
He got better as the year went on
 
