Why almost none of the 2nd round picks have signed

Here's why Dolphins second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea still hasn't signedHours ahead of the start of rookie minicamp earlier in May, the Miami Dolphins announced that seven of their eight 2025 NFL draft picks signed their rookie contracts. The sole exception, second-rounder Jonah Savaiinaea, still participated in the camp, but remains unsigned more than a couple weeks later.
So what's the hold up?
It isn't just Savaiinaea. While over 200 of the 257 players selected in the 2025 NFL draft have signed contracts, almost every second-round pick remains unsigned. That's probably due to the deal No. 34 overall pick Jayden Higgins got from the Houston Texans.
On May 8, Higgins signed a fully guaranteed four-year, $11.7 million deal with the Texans -- the first of its kind for a second-round pick. A day later, the No. 33 overall selection Carson Schwesinger signed a fully guaranteed contract of his own with the Cleveland Browns.
At that point, the second-round deals came to a screeching halt.
Instead of a wave of contract announcements, it's been radio silence. That's likely because there's an ongoing standoff between second-rounders hoping for a full guarantee of their own and teams hoping to avoid setting a precedent.
The total for Savaiinaea's contract is already pre-determined by his draft position as the No. 37 overall pick. He'll receive a four-year deal worth a little more than $11.3 million. But how much of that will be guaranteed remains to be seen.
The No. 37 overall pick in 2024, New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, signed a four-year, $9.7 million deal with $8.2 million guaranteed. Dolphins offensive tackle Patrick Paul, who was taken 18 spots later, had $4.2 million of his $6.9 million contract guaranteed.
There's still a couple months until teams report to training camp, which means there's plenty of time for the dominoes to start falling in time for the standoff to end without holdouts. For now, though, it's wait and see.