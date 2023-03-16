 WHY are we all pretending??? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

WHY are we all pretending???

umpalu

umpalu

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Mar 29, 2005
Messages
1,495
Reaction score
403
RT is the BIGGEST need on this team right now and before the beginning of last season and a few seasons before for OBVIOUS reasons. I am not behind the scenes nor have ‘connections,’ but really, REALLY? M. White? I am HELLA excited for our moves recently, but Tua gone after one hit is a real possibility NO MATTER you argument. We knew the injury possibility coming out of college. He has proven that. I will defend Tua until the end, but reality is reality. We need an OL to get excited. 2 #1 WRs and 2 #1 DBs mean nothing if Tua isn’t playing. (M White a better fit than Bridgewater though).
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
5,985
Reaction score
12,875
Location
Everywhere
Okay. What do you propose? Spending stupid money on RT like McGlinchey, Jawaan or Brown (whos not at RT), second tier talent getting top tier money, or wait till the draft?
 
WaddleWaddle

WaddleWaddle

Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2017
Messages
432
Reaction score
1,324
Age
29
Location
Amherstburg
I think Austin Jackson is going to surprise alot of people this season and I think the team has alot more confidence in him than the fans. He hasn't really had a chance to play in this blocking scheme yet since he was injured basically all of last season but his skillset is perfect for it.
 
mekadave

mekadave

OL Watcher
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2021
Messages
1,411
Reaction score
3,528
Location
Houston
Settle down, Beavis. No one wants to see OL moves more than I do, but they'll happen when they happen. We get no previews.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
12,561
Reaction score
28,676
umpalu said:
RT is the BIGGEST need on this team right now and before the beginning of last season and a few seasons before for OBVIOUS reasons. I am not behind the scenes nor have ‘connections,’ but really, REALLY? M. White? I am HELLA excited for our moves recently, but Tua gone after one hit is a real possibility NO MATTER you argument. We knew the injury possibility coming out of college. He has proven that. I will defend Tua until the end, but reality is reality. We need an OL to get excited. 2 #1 WRs and 2 #1 DBs mean nothing if Tua isn’t playing. (M White a better fit than Bridgewater though).
Click to expand...
Well... I suppose that I am 'pretending', because I think Jackson will surprise you.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
14,147
Reaction score
32,253
Age
70
Location
Miami
umpalu said:
RT is the BIGGEST need on this team right now and before the beginning of last season and a few seasons before for OBVIOUS reasons. I am not behind the scenes nor have ‘connections,’ but really, REALLY? M. White? I am HELLA excited for our moves recently, but Tua gone after one hit is a real possibility NO MATTER you argument. We knew the injury possibility coming out of college. He has proven that. I will defend Tua until the end, but reality is reality. We need an OL to get excited. 2 #1 WRs and 2 #1 DBs mean nothing if Tua isn’t playing. (M White a better fit than Bridgewater though).
Click to expand...
The NFL has a cap and the Dolphins went into the off season with several holes. The coaching staff obviously feel better about Jackson at RT than you do.

They have upgraded the defense and they still have the draft and more money once Jones comes off their cap after June 1st. I trust in the Dolphins coaching staff and if they are satisfied with Jackson at RT at this time, I’m fine with that.
 
JamesWsenior

JamesWsenior

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 2, 2023
Messages
720
Reaction score
1,742
Age
55
Location
Bangkok
Let's see here.

1) Our QB is key to our success.

2) He was concussed a few times leading him to no be available - affecting point 1.

3) Coach realizes points 1 and 2.

4) It's March 16. 6 months away basically until this matters.

Conclusion: calm down.
 
Sofa_King_Drunk

Sofa_King_Drunk

town drunk
Joined
Mar 14, 2002
Messages
1,423
Reaction score
1,223
Age
56
Location
Ormond Beach, FL
I just guess I honestly have no idea where all of this over the top pearl clutching comes from on March 16th, given how stocked this roster is at so many key positions, given that we are less than 24 hours into the new league year and given that there are numerous viable options readily available on the market right now. To assume the actual professionals with decades of experience in these matters are willfully ignoring the team's last remaining PERCEIVED weakness is just infuriating at this point. Let them do their jobs, THE NEXT GAME IS IN SIX MONTHS!!!!! And why in the hammered hell do so many threads have to be started with this same nonsense?
 
Fintastic2124

Fintastic2124

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
4,323
Reaction score
1,693
Duuuude, if Jackson turns into an AVERAGE player at RT, we'd be stoked. That'd help alleviate some of this hysteria.
 
rent this space

rent this space

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2007
Messages
9,996
Reaction score
11,890
We are not all pretending

Still need OL

Eichenberg and Austin Jackson aren’t gonna help keep Derrick Rose, I mean, “Tua” upwright. So who are we getting? 🤔
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
D

daryl

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
1,361
Reaction score
1,159
These threads are like draft threads when people freak out that the Dolphins didn’t take their favorite player on the board in the 6th round. Lots of eye rolling.
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
3,400
Reaction score
1,438
WaddleWaddle said:
I think Austin Jackson is going to surprise alot of people this season and I think the team has alot more confidence in him than the fans. He hasn't really had a chance to play in this blocking scheme yet since he was injured basically all of last season but his skillset is perfect for it.
Click to expand...
I'm shocked anyone has confidence in him at this point. By all means let him compete, but anyone who is counting on him being more than a swing tackle needs to back and rewatch the last 3 seasons.
 
phinzfan21

phinzfan21

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
2,188
Reaction score
1,397
Location
Tennessee
Jackson could surprise...Shell could improve with more time in the system too. Who knows about Lamm yeah. Might draft a RT too.
It is a concerning spot for sure...kinda thinking AJax will man it down this year though. Just want Eich gone.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
23,026
Reaction score
71,401
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
umpalu said:
RT is the BIGGEST need on this team right now and before the beginning of last season and a few seasons before for OBVIOUS reasons. I am not behind the scenes nor have ‘connections,’ but really, REALLY? M. White? I am HELLA excited for our moves recently, but Tua gone after one hit is a real possibility NO MATTER you argument. We knew the injury possibility coming out of college. He has proven that. I will defend Tua until the end, but reality is reality. We need an OL to get excited. 2 #1 WRs and 2 #1 DBs mean nothing if Tua isn’t playing. (M White a better fit than Bridgewater though).
Click to expand...
Who is pretending? We need a RT. We haven't gone and gotten a RT. At this point, I think Tua's concussions aren't headline worthy. Whether he's had 30 of them or none, he needs to get protected.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom