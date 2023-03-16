WHY are we all pretending???

umpalu
FinHeaven VIP
- Joined
- Mar 29, 2005
- Messages
- 1,495
- Reaction score
- 403
RT is the BIGGEST need on this team right now and before the beginning of last season and a few seasons before for OBVIOUS reasons. I am not behind the scenes nor have ‘connections,’ but really, REALLY? M. White? I am HELLA excited for our moves recently, but Tua gone after one hit is a real possibility NO MATTER you argument. We knew the injury possibility coming out of college. He has proven that. I will defend Tua until the end, but reality is reality. We need an OL to get excited. 2 #1 WRs and 2 #1 DBs mean nothing if Tua isn’t playing. (M White a better fit than Bridgewater though).