Why are we not talking about our LB ?

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

And I'm not talking about pounds .
AVG has ghosted .Baker is above average and Roberts is average at best.
Our depth is worse and we have regressed since last year.
Why are the LB getting a pass for their ****ty play?
 
D

Dollhouse

We're not giving passes out. We're trying to plug holes in so many leaks at the same time that we can't identify all of them. I say we just ride out the season and clean house. Again.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

None of our LBs are anything special. That includes Baker. I have no idea how our FO thought $13M per year was a good number for his extension. I need to clarify that I don’t think Baker is bad. He is simply more of a box safety that is next to useless vs the run.
 
G

gregorygrant83

allsilverdreams said:
And I'm not talking about pounds .
AVG has ghosted .Baker is above average and Roberts is average at best.
Our depth is worse and we have regressed since last year.
Why are the LB getting a pass for their ****ty play?
Because if you're on a ship with a Titanic like hole in it's hull nobody really takes the time to discuss the poor internet service.
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Baker is totally underwhelming to me. At one point it looked like the light went on and I thought we had ourselves an up and coming stud. Maybe it’s just the team and our horrid culture but he looks average
 
A

AMakados10

It’s funny that I just posted in a different thread that I wanted Micah Parsons bad. Hoped we could get him at 18 but would’ve been fine at 12.

Saw this thread after and figured I’d post it again. That Dallas D is looking better than ours… Ah, well.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Miami LBs have be nothing special since Zach Thomas.

AVG can’t handle more on his plate as expected since teams actually game plan for him now with KVN now.

Baker wouldn’t be so bad if Miami actually used him right. Leave him in the middle of the field and stop lining him out on the boundaries to cover running backs.

With that said Baker shouldn’t have been extended before Gesicki.
 
