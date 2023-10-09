Why are we not talking about that PI ?

PhinFan1968 said: Because its the norm...it is to be expected. Not JUST against the Dolphins, its officiating in general...pure trash. I saw blatantly missed calls, and ticky-tack calls in several games. Officiating is broken. Click to expand...

I have not watched any games unless Miami was playing in 3 years (outside of the playoffs). The NFL has become a joke since legalized sports betting. Official crews are allowed to “interpret” the rules however they want on a week to week basis with zero repercussions.As many people here know, I live in upstate NY. I watched the game yesterday with my diehard NYG fan dad’s side of the family. Every one of them openly admitted that the refs “missed” a DPI, defensive holding or offensive holding call vs the Giants on pretty much every drive.How about the bogus call at the end of the game to extend a Giants come back? Looked like a blatant attempt to have the Giants cover the point differential to me (which is why I laughed when they didn’t score a TD).The NFL is pretty much one step above the WWE at this point.