Why are we not talking about that PI ?

Duss said:
Versus an average opponent it totally changes the game
Seems Waddle was mugged and they called it soooo many times against us and for buffalo
It's awfull
Because its the norm...it is to be expected. Not JUST against the Dolphins, its officiating in general...pure trash. I saw blatantly missed calls, and ticky-tack calls in several games. Officiating is broken.
 
I was an almost carbon copy of the big one on Kohou on Diggs. More egregious in fact.

There is 100% a precedent across the league to ensure big armed (usually white) quarterbacks are protected by PI. Brady and Belichick used to do it all the time - just lob it up there in a position it's unlikely to be intercepted and take the PI call - it's easier than actually having to catch the thing. And it's happening to Allen too.
 
Officiating has become so bad that it is tough to tell if they are incompetent or crooked.

I want to believe they are just incompetent, but how can a professional be so bad at their job? Why do the calls seem so biased?

It isnt just our team, but others. It seems like there is a concerted effort across the NFL to keep point spreads intact and/or make it easier for certain teams to win games.

The end of that Chiefs game was abysmal.
 
It was a terrible non call. If that wasn’t pass interference, I have no idea what pass interference is in the NFL. The worst part is there was a ref looking right at the mugging and the ref just completely ignored it.
 
Avigatorx said:
I am no conspiracy theorist but I agree entirely. Sometimes you just sit there watching certain teams and players be given such a huge advantage from soft calls. Allen got calls on helmet to helmet sacks yesterday when they weren't calling the same against Buffalo DBs the week before. They even referenced Ed Oliver throwing his entire body weight on Tua last week - that likely gets called on Allen or Mahomes or Burrow too. Tough to watch.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
Because its the norm...it is to be expected. Not JUST against the Dolphins, its officiating in general...pure trash. I saw blatantly missed calls, and ticky-tack calls in several games. Officiating is broken.
I have not watched any games unless Miami was playing in 3 years (outside of the playoffs). The NFL has become a joke since legalized sports betting. Official crews are allowed to “interpret” the rules however they want on a week to week basis with zero repercussions.

As many people here know, I live in upstate NY. I watched the game yesterday with my diehard NYG fan dad’s side of the family. Every one of them openly admitted that the refs “missed” a DPI, defensive holding or offensive holding call vs the Giants on pretty much every drive.

How about the bogus call at the end of the game to extend a Giants come back? Looked like a blatant attempt to have the Giants cover the point differential to me (which is why I laughed when they didn’t score a TD).

The NFL is pretty much one step above the WWE at this point.
 
Duss said:
Huh? What’s there to talk about
That happens to every team a few times every game
Nothing to discuss
There is no conspiracy

LibertineOneThree said:
I am no conspiracy theorist but I agree entirely. Sometimes you just sit there watching certain teams and players be given such a huge advantage from soft calls. Allen got calls on helmet to helmet sacks yesterday when they weren't calling the same this against Buffalo DBs the week before. They even referenced Ed Oliver throwing his entire body weight on Tua last week - that likely gets called on Allen or Mahomes or Burrow too. Tough to watch.
I remember that call, it didnt even look like there was helmet to helmet contact on that roughing call.

Early in the game I was happy to see them calling holding against the Bills oline, as they didnt want to call it last week.

Ive also noticed MANY new faces in the officiating crews. Are they training these people at all?

Feels like the grabbed them from a work pool outside of walmart on a Sunday morning.
 
The officiating is not incompetent it’s rigged..
People here are suggesting that some players get preferential treatment -

Refs ruined the NBA and handed Michael Jordan so many ticky tak calls they won him NBA championships - Brady was the obvious one in the NFL - the refs won him several Superbowls and last year the refs handed the Chiefs another SB.
Being anti-Dolphin has been in the reffing manual for 20 plus years - it’s hard to beat a team that can score a ton tho so the refs are struggling w us now…
 
raving said:
The officiating is not incompetent it’s rigged..
People here are suggesting that some players get preferential treatment -

Refs ruined the NBA and handed Michael Jordan so many ticky tak calls they won him NBA championships - Brady was the obvious one in the NFL - the refs won him several Superbowls and last year the refs handed the Chiefs another SB.
Being anti-Dolphin has been in the reffing manual for 20 plus years - it’s hard to beat a team that can score a ton tho so the refs are struggling w us now…
As much as I want to laugh off your comment, I cant.

If the bad calls were just sporadic across the league, I would.

But they arent. There are teams that benefit more from game changing calls and even the more routine calls that we all know are either drive breaking or drive extending. The holding call.

Something needs to be done about the officiating.
 
