Why are we not talking about that PI ?

Because its the norm...it is to be expected. Not JUST against the Dolphins, its officiating in general...pure trash. I saw blatantly missed calls, and ticky-tack calls in several games. Officiating is broken.Versus an average opponent it totally changes the game
Seems Waddle was mugged and they called it soooo many times against us and for buffalo
It's awfull
I am no conspiracy theorist but I agree entirely. Sometimes you just sit there watching certain teams and players be given such a huge advantage from soft calls. Allen got calls on helmet to helmet sacks yesterday when they weren't calling the same against Buffalo DBs the week before. They even referenced Ed Oliver throwing his entire body weight on Tua last week - that likely gets called on Allen or Mahomes or Burrow too. Tough to watch.Officiating has become so bad that it is tough to tell if they are incompetent or crooked.
I want to believe they are just incompetent, but how can a professional be so bad at their job? Why are do the calls seem so biased?
It isnt just our team, but others. It seems like there is a concerted effort across the NFL to keep point spreads intact and/or make it easier for certain teams to win games.
The end of that Chiefs game was abysmal.
As much as I want to laugh off your comment, I cant.The officiating is not incompetent it’s rigged..
People here are suggesting that some players get preferential treatment -
Refs ruined the NBA and handed Michael Jordan so many ticky tak calls they won him NBA championships - Brady was the obvious one in the NFL - the refs won him several Superbowls and last year the refs handed the Chiefs another SB.
Being anti-Dolphin has been in the reffing manual for 20 plus years - it’s hard to beat a team that can score a ton tho so the refs are struggling w us now…