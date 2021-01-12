 Why are we so impatient? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why are we so impatient?

Why are we so impatient?

Here's some stats from a QB in his 3rd year in the NFL - tell me who it is:

11 starts - 2,108 yards - 192 per game - 57.58 Comp. % - just 5.9 YPC - 11 TD - 15 INT

HINT: The team that originally drafter this player simply let him go after his rookie contract ended - not even a trade. That team, by the way, has not only failed to win a SB... they haven't even made it to the show SINCE THIS PLAYER WAS LET GO (again, for nothing).

Again, just asking why we're being so impatient. Especially in light of how much better Tua should get without Gailey at OC (just think of Baker Mayfield in Cleveland and how much better he is this year playing within an offensive system that actually works for/with him).

Anyway, curious to see who figures out who the MYSTERY QB is.
 
Last edited:
30 years since a playoff win is not IMPATIENT.
 
Yea that's fine and all but we have the pieces in place since we hired Flores and no one should expect instant success regardless of the teams history.

The Dolphins are trending up and that is what fans should look at not instant Super Bowl victories 2 years into a rebuild.
 
Without Google'ing, Daniel Jones?
 
Aw crap, only looked at the stats, didn't read afterwards. Yeah sounds like Brees
 
