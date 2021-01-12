Why are we so impatient?



Here's some stats from a QB in his 3rd year in the NFL - tell me who it is:



11 starts - 2,108 yards - 192 per game - 57.58 Comp. % - just 5.9 YPC - 11 TD - 15 INT



HINT: The team that originally drafter this player simply let him go after his rookie contract ended - not even a trade. That team, by the way, has not only failed to win a SB... they haven't even made it to the show SINCE THIS PLAYER WAS LET GO (again, for nothing).



Again, just asking why we're being so impatient. Especially in light of how much better Tua should get without Gailey at OC (just think of Baker Mayfield in Cleveland and how much better he is this year playing within an offensive system that actually works for/with him).



Anyway, curious to see who figures out who the MYSTERY QB is.