Why are we still linked to Watson?

No way the fins are. In fact, I'd bet money that it was Houston that started this whole thing. They were probably keeping a lot of it under wraps and when their 9 figure QB started wanting to leave they just let the floodgates open. No team would want him then, right? Then if they ever did want to release him then there is probably language in his contract around ethics that gets them off the hook for his salary.



Can't say I blame them. If I offered to pay someone $156,000,000 they had better be on their best behavior all of the time and smile ear to fn ear every day at work.