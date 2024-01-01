 Why are you a Dolphins fan? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why are you a Dolphins fan?

Barbarous Football

Barbarous Football

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 29, 2011
Messages
141
Reaction score
367
Age
53
Location
South Jersey
A common statement is that we fail in December, we will lose next week and then booted the next week.

I say this team has the worst fans in the NFL. Bills fans don’t have a super bowl, but they don’t burn down the house after.every.single.loss and Cleveland fans have suffered longer then this franchise has.

So, why are you a fan if we suck so bad, and McDaniel should be fired and we should replace Tua with Cousins or Wilson?

Why not be positive? I have been a fan over 40 years, stop using a crutch that the past is holding you back. McDaniel and Tua weren’t here in the past to feel your feels.

Why are you a fan? Why? Most of you fair weather fans need to jump to another team and take your crybaby ass somewhere else.
 
Barbarous Football said:
A common statement is that we fail in December, we will lose next week and then booted the next week.

I say this team has the worst fans in the NFL. Bills fans don’t have a super bowl, but they don’t burn down the house after.every.single.loss and Cleveland fans have suffered longer then this franchise has.

So, why are you a fan if we suck so bad, and McDaniel should be fired and we should replace Tua with Cousins or Wilson?

Why not be positive? I have been a fan over 40 years, stop using a crutch that the past is holding you back. McDaniel and Tua weren’t here in the past to feel your feels.

Why are you a fan? Why? Most of you fair weather fans need to jump to another team and take your crybaby ass somewhere else.
Click to expand...
Every fan deserves to vent and release the frustrations of losing a game. Some fans are more positive than others. So be it.

Bill fans are exactly like some here when they lose. I've read their message boards right after they lose and lots of them want everyone in the bills organization fired.
 
I have been a fan since 1966 and will remain a fan for the rest of my life. Perhaps because I was in the stadium to watch the great Dolphin teams of the early 1970’s, I don’t get upset when games like yesterday happen.

I realize it is merely a game and not life or death. I was over the game as soon as it ended and I immediately was looking forward to the Buffalo game next week.
 
At this point its the 25+ year time investment I've put into them. I got myself mentally numb for the game ahead of time yesterday which was working pretty well until Chubb went down. Now I'm expecting to lose our next two because that's how it's always gone down. I just want ONE playoff win and it feels like that may be a long way away once again. Hope I'm wrong.
 
Why am I a Dolphin fan? Because when I was 5 years old (1976) I decided I wanted a favorite team and not the home town team (Chiefs). As a 5 year old I chose the team that I thought had the coolest uniforms and best mascot. Almost 50 years later here I am.
Fan expectation plays a part in team success, maybe a small one but it plays a part. Being critical or being frustrated (23 years and 2 days since our last playoff win) does not make one a bad fan. I've gotten to experience my MLB team win 2 World Series, my alma mater win 3 basketball national titles but never a super bowl win. Forgive me if I get surly when my fandom/loyalty is questioned.
 
Bostonfin said:
Shula, Marino and the Mark brothers!!!

Good enough reason? :)
Click to expand...
Heck Boston, you and I go further back than those guys (except for Shula). Csonka, Griese and Warfield were where it as at for me. Oh, and those two SB titles.
 
Barbarous Football said:
I say this team has the worst fans in the NFL. Bills fans don’t have a super bowl, but they don’t burn down the house after.every.single.loss and Cleveland fans have suffered longer then this franchise has.
Click to expand...
Really, you ever spent any time over on the ganggreen or twobillsdrive message boards when the Jets or Bills lose? It’s every bit the meltdown that we see here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom