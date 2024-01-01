Why are you a Dolphins fan?

A common statement is that we fail in December, we will lose next week and then booted the next week.



I say this team has the worst fans in the NFL. Bills fans don’t have a super bowl, but they don’t burn down the house after.every.single.loss and Cleveland fans have suffered longer then this franchise has.



So, why are you a fan if we suck so bad, and McDaniel should be fired and we should replace Tua with Cousins or Wilson?



Why not be positive? I have been a fan over 40 years, stop using a crutch that the past is holding you back. McDaniel and Tua weren’t here in the past to feel your feels.



Why are you a fan? Why? Most of you fair weather fans need to jump to another team and take your crybaby ass somewhere else.