Why are you upset about the Zach Wilson signing?

I'm legitimately curious why people are upset about this. Indifferent? Sure. I get that...and it's closer to how I feel about it. But mad...why?
It's difficult to make a legitimate argument that a better backup could have been acquired for $6mm. Garoppolo? I'd have been a fan of that signing, but if we want a durable backup option, he's not the guy. Winston? No. Jameis Winston hasn't been a viable option in years (can anyone explain to me how his vision got worse after he had corrective eye surgery?). Wilson will make less than Jacoby Brissett made last year for the Pats, for Pete's sake.
I guess I just don't understand why some are so upset over the signing. let's see if the kid has any measure of promise left, and if he doesn't, move on. He's a scratch-off lottery ticket.
