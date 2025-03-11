 Why are YOU upset about the Zach Wilson signing? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why are YOU upset about the Zach Wilson signing?

Why are you upset about the Zach Wilson signing?

  • I wanted another specific backup who I am convinced is better.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Zach has that New York Stench attached to him that is oddly reminiscent of a urinal cake.

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • I think this makes it unlikely that Miami drafts a QB.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tua sucks. I know this poll has nothing to do with Tua, but I can't help myself.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I'm just upset in general with this organization.

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • My significant other is right in his wheelhouse.

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Too much money for a backup QB with such a questionable past.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
The Goat

The Goat

Goats > Trolls
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
16,493
Reaction score
28,939
Age
55
Location
North Port, FL
I'm legitimately curious why people are upset about this. Indifferent? Sure. I get that...and it's closer to how I feel about it. But mad...why?

It's difficult to make a legitimate argument that a better backup could have been acquired for $6mm. Garoppolo? I'd have been a fan of that signing, but if we want a durable backup option, he's not the guy. Winston? No. Jameis Winston hasn't been a viable option in years (can anyone explain to me how his vision got worse after he had corrective eye surgery?). Wilson will make less than Jacoby Brissett made last year for the Pats, for Pete's sake.

I guess I just don't understand why some are so upset over the signing. let's see if the kid has any measure of promise left, and if he doesn't, move on. He's a scratch-off lottery ticket.
 
rickd13 said:
Too much money for a backup QB with such a questionable past.
Click to expand...
Is it, though?

In terms of both market reality, as well as cap% in relation to total cap, it isn't really out of line.

Now, if you say you prefer someone who has had more success as a starter, I would prefer that too but you aren't getting starter talent for backup $.
 
rickd13 said:
Too much money for a backup QB with such a questionable past.
Click to expand...

A fair point presented by the gentleman from Rochester! I'm not certain I agree, but it's fair.

I'm actually gonna add this option to the poll.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom