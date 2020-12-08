Why bother to ask questions on FH?

Kadiddlehopper

Kadiddlehopper

Not someone " in the know", but I'd like it to be someone already on team learning from Chan.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

BigNastyFish said:
I think its a legit planning. CG ain't gonna live forever. He came out of retirement for Flo and a chance to work with Tua. Now that he see a good foundation of the team, who knows. I am an old timer. Don't understand the the evil lure of your grand kids.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Dan13Forever said:
I think its a legit planning. CG ain't gonna live forever. He came out of retirement for Flo and a chance to work with Tua. Now that he see a good foundation of the team, who knows. I am an old timer. Don't understand the the evil lure of your grand kids.
A legit plan? Right now? While we're in the middle of fighting for a playoff spot?
 
