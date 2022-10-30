 Why Braylon sanders versus Erik E | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why Braylon sanders versus Erik E

fmcowboy

4TH rnd pick Erik E was stud in preseason but hasn't been activated. And they activate un drafted rookie Braylon sanders. What's up with Erik?
 
Bruzer

Bruzer

fmcowboy said:
4TH rnd pick Erik E was stud in preseason but hasn't been activated. And they activate un drafted rookie Braylon sanders. What's up with Erik?
They have stated that our offense has much more responsibilities than he had in college and when they feel he can execute the plays called and know his reads then he will play. I am assuming he just hasn't dealt with a playbook like this before and it's taking him time to adjust.
 
The Ghost

Stamos
It’s a shame we haven’t gotten anything out of our rookies this year.

I understand that we lacked draft assets but you’d have assumed the FO could’ve found SOMEONE to help in the immediate.

Braylon Sanders can still recover from that play, it’s just unfortunate. No fan is as upset as he was about it so I can’t tail on him too much. It affects his career, not mine.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
1. Perhaps special teams with Cracraft out

2. Sanders may know his one spot versus EE who is learning multiple spots.
 
fmcowboy

Was a simple question. If wonder why Erik isn't elevated. There's a reason maybe sux in practice. So why the pit vipers attacking me.
 
PCmor

PCmor

I like cheese
Why isn't Eric Rowe active?

Presumably, he's your starting strong safety. But he's inactive and McDaniel tells the announce team because Rowe can't play special teams?

My next question would be if Rowe can't even be the starter because he can't play STs, why is he even on our freaking roster?
 
ThePeopleShow13

PCmor said:
Why isn't Eric Rowe active?

Presumably, he's your starting strong safety. But he's inactive and McDaniel tells the announce team because Rowe can't play special teams?

My next question would be if Rowe can't even be the starter because he can't play STs, why is he even on our freaking roster?
I mean ST roles are just like defensive/offensive assignments. A guy who has never played ST or gets zero ST practice snaps probably isn’t going to just step into the role and succeed. I have no idea why they would have Rowe inactive given our secondary’s injury plague, but we have a ton of hurt ST guys as well.
 
tay0365

tay0365

fmcowboy said:
4TH rnd pick Erik E was stud in preseason but hasn't been activated. And they activate un drafted rookie Braylon sanders. What's up with Erik?
Though I agree with you, and want to see easy E out there already, during practice the coaches are the ones see how player perform.
 
PCmor

PCmor

ThePeopleShow13 said:
I mean ST roles are just like defensive/offensive assignments. A guy who has never played ST or gets zero ST practice snaps probably isn’t going to just step into the role and succeed. I have no idea why they would have Rowe inactive given our secondary’s injury plague, but we have a ton of hurt ST guys as well.
I'm looking at this from two perspectives.

1. Your starting SS is going to have more opportunities to impact the game than a tackler or blocker on special teams. With our injury situation in the secondary and our inexperience back there, the importance of the starter is magnified.

I'm also not sure how much Brandon Jones plays STs. But you have a number of guys who start on offense or defense that aren't playing STs and they'd still be active even if we don't require them to play STs,

2. Essentially, you're wasting a roster spot by having Rowe on the team if you require a guy to be able to play STs and his value to the offense or defense can't offset that.

In conclusion, Rowe holds no value whatsoever to this team if he's inactive in this game. If he can't be suited up even under these circumstances, I can't imagine any situation in which he would be suited up.
 
