Why Braylon sanders versus Erik E

ThePeopleShow13 said: I mean ST roles are just like defensive/offensive assignments. A guy who has never played ST or gets zero ST practice snaps probably isn’t going to just step into the role and succeed. I have no idea why they would have Rowe inactive given our secondary’s injury plague, but we have a ton of hurt ST guys as well. Click to expand...

I'm looking at this from two perspectives.1. Your starting SS is going to have more opportunities to impact the game than a tackler or blocker on special teams. With our injury situation in the secondary and our inexperience back there, the importance of the starter is magnified.I'm also not sure how much Brandon Jones plays STs. But you have a number of guys who start on offense or defense that aren't playing STs and they'd still be active even if we don't require them to play STs,2. Essentially, you're wasting a roster spot by having Rowe on the team if you require a guy to be able to play STs and his value to the offense or defense can't offset that.In conclusion, Rowe holds no value whatsoever to this team if he's inactive in this game. If he can't be suited up even under these circumstances, I can't imagine any situation in which he would be suited up.