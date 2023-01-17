Why Buffalo winning the SB would be good for us

You heard me. The Bills winning the SB would help us big time. How so you ask? Let them get it out of their system. After you win the big one, there is a natural easing off of the gas pedal. Shit, look at the Rams. But actually, look at most SB winners the next few years. Only NE w Brady has gone back to back in the modern era NFL. It’s hard. It’s unnatural to stay that high for an extended period of time. Mahomes was going to win it every year, remember? We’re still waiting. Same with Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees. If Buffalo wins perhaps Allen starts doing Chunky Soup and State Farm commercials to the detriment of focus on football. IDK but having a good team and getting close motivates you to come back the next year and go for it again. You win it and not so much (usually).



I have said for the last 30 years the worst thing that happened to us in the early 90’s was Norwood wide right. They win that game and they don’t waltz through the AFC like a team on a mission and go to the next 3 SBs. I don’t believe that. After the Skins SB I began rooting for them in the games vs Dallas - “just win it already damn it” I urged. Because we were for the most part the next best team in the AFC 90’-94’ and I believe we could have gotten back to the SB w a Bills mental let down after getting the monkey off of their backs



Some of you will get where I’m coming from. Some will accuse me of being a Bills fan - you’re better than that, cmon now. Some will flame 🔥 away - it’s all good. I’m just saying, w a Lombardi out of their system it may create a dynamic that allows us to get through them.



Thoughts?