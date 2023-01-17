 Why Buffalo winning the SB would be good for us | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why Buffalo winning the SB would be good for us

royalshank

royalshank

You heard me. The Bills winning the SB would help us big time. How so you ask? Let them get it out of their system. After you win the big one, there is a natural easing off of the gas pedal. Shit, look at the Rams. But actually, look at most SB winners the next few years. Only NE w Brady has gone back to back in the modern era NFL. It’s hard. It’s unnatural to stay that high for an extended period of time. Mahomes was going to win it every year, remember? We’re still waiting. Same with Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees. If Buffalo wins perhaps Allen starts doing Chunky Soup and State Farm commercials to the detriment of focus on football. IDK but having a good team and getting close motivates you to come back the next year and go for it again. You win it and not so much (usually).

I have said for the last 30 years the worst thing that happened to us in the early 90’s was Norwood wide right. They win that game and they don’t waltz through the AFC like a team on a mission and go to the next 3 SBs. I don’t believe that. After the Skins SB I began rooting for them in the games vs Dallas - “just win it already damn it” I urged. Because we were for the most part the next best team in the AFC 90’-94’ and I believe we could have gotten back to the SB w a Bills mental let down after getting the monkey off of their backs

Some of you will get where I’m coming from. Some will accuse me of being a Bills fan - you’re better than that, cmon now. Some will flame 🔥 away - it’s all good. I’m just saying, w a Lombardi out of their system it may create a dynamic that allows us to get through them.

Thoughts?
 
Sirspud

I get your logic. But many teams who have won the Super Bowl have made it back in not too long. The Bucs and Rams are both kind of anomalies because they crammed a ton of new talent on a roster in a very short duration in a way that was more designed to make a short term run and not necessarily longevity.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

I'm meh with the Bills. They are there to beat next season if our team can sort out certain positions and get players back healthy it should be up for grabs. Personally I don't want to see another AFC East team win the SB if its not the Dolphins. Just me. I get your point though. Just seen Brady throw a red zone INT and I couldn't be happier. It's an AFC East thing I guess. You never forget.
 
RichmondWeb

RichmondWeb

I think it makes the AFCE look good. Right now we are tied with the NFCE for the most SB appearances: 22. NFCE has the most wins, but the AFCE has had a lot of success. People forget that Superbowl losers are Conference Champions and that is no small accomplishment.

I agree.

RW
 
Regulus

It would be bad. If Buffalo loses in the playoffs again doubt starts to seep in about the entire team and coaching staff. The entire organization could rot from the inside. A Super Bowl win gives an immediate jolt of swagger and self confidence that will carry on for many years. Root against Buffalo. A young qb who wins the superbowl will be dangerous for many years after and a competitor like Allen will immediately want to pass Mahomes in superbowl rings. They would be a nightmare next year.
 
royalshank

royalshank

I still think there’s something to it. Only sociopaths like Belichik and Brady could get up for back to back SBs since like forever. Allen plays a bit fast and loose. Perhaps he goes all celebrity / Hollywood and it hurts his game a little? I believe the desire to win it the first time drives these guys more-so than a desire to repeat. I say get it out of their system.
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

royalshank said:
You heard me. The Bills winning the SB would help us big time. How so you ask? Let them get it out of their system. After you win the big one, there is a natural easing off of the gas pedal. Shit, look at the Rams. But actually, look at most SB winners the next few years. Only NE w Brady has gone back to back in the modern era NFL. It’s hard. It’s unnatural to stay that high for an extended period of time. Mahomes was going to win it every year, remember? We’re still waiting. Same with Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees. If Buffalo wins perhaps Allen starts doing Chunky Soup and State Farm commercials to the detriment of focus on football. IDK but having a good team and getting close motivates you to come back the next year and go for it again. You win it and not so much (usually).

I have said for the last 30 years the worst thing that happened to us in the early 90's was Norwood wide right. They win that game and they don't waltz through the AFC like a team on a mission and go to the next 3 SBs. I don't believe that. After the Skins SB I began rooting for them in the games vs Dallas - "just win it already damn it" I urged. Because we were for the most part the next best team in the AFC 90'-94' and I believe we could have gotten back to the SB w a Bills mental let down after getting the monkey off of their backs

Some of you will get where I'm coming from. Some will accuse me of being a Bills fan - you're better than that, cmon now. Some will flame 🔥 away - it's all good. I'm just saying, w a Lombardi out of their system it may create a dynamic that allows us to get through them.

Thoughts?

Thoughts?
I get what you’re saying and this was always supposed to be the bills year. That being said, I think that if we’re both healthy we are the better team. The bills are not the juggernaut that we all thought they were. They may win the super bowl but they didn’t look great against our JV team on Sunday. Make no mistake, we had them. We beat ourselves
 
royalshank

royalshank

RichmondWeb said:
I think it makes the AFCE look good. Right now we are tied with the NFCE for the most SB appearances: 22. NFCE has the most wins, but the AFCE has had a lot of success. People forget that Superbowl losers are Conference Champions and that is no small accomplishment.

I agree.

RW

I agree.

RW
I didn’t know this. Dang
 
royalshank

royalshank

FanMarino said:
I'm meh with the Bills. They are there to beat next season if our team can sort out certain positions and get players back healthy it should be up for grabs. Personally I don't want to see another AFC East team win the SB if its not the Dolphins. Just me. I get your point though. Just seen Brady throw a red zone INT and I couldn't be happier. It's an AFC East thing I guess. You never forget.
Haha I know what you mean. I despise Brady and love it when he fails.
 
Sirspud

FanMarino said:
I'm meh with the Bills. They are there to beat next season if our team can sort out certain positions and get players back healthy it should be up for grabs. Personally I don't want to see another AFC East team win the SB if its not the Dolphins. Just me. I get your point though. Just seen Brady throw a red zone INT and I couldn't be happier. It's an AFC East thing I guess. You never forget.
I really wouldn't mind the Bills, I know a lot of good people who are Bills fans who have paid their dues. But I just can't root for the Bills at all when led by Josh Allen. I can't even quantify why, I just don't like Josh Allen.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

Sirspud said:
I really wouldn't mind the Bills, I know a lot of good people who are Bills fans who have paid their dues. But I just can't root for the Bills at all when led by Josh Allen. I can't even quantify why, I just don't like Josh Allen.
I know what you mean. Like I've said though. It's an AFC East thing with me. I lived through the Marino/Kelly yrs and that was bad then we got Brady....you couldn't make it up.
 
