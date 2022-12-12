Why can’t I be a Saints fan

raving
Or any other team in the league. I cannot take it - every year the same set us up and let us down. This team is not a playoff team. We look awful.
Ur a fan in hopes that one day the loyalty pays off. But this is starting to feel like this may not be the year. But it is year 1 of McD, I think we knew intelligently we would come down to earth eventually, maybe that's what we're seeing.Or any other team in the league. I cannot take it - every year the same set us up and let us down. This team is not a playoff team. We look awful.
Thank you!This forum is just an AA meeting for Dolphins fans who keep relapsing.