raving: Why can't I be a Saints fan

Or any other team in the league. I cannot take it - every year the same set us up and let us down. This team is not a playoff team. We look awful.
 
I am a fool. I kept saying this year felt different and I actually believed it. The Dolphins ****ing fooled me and probably a lot of fans yet again. This is no different than the Tannehill years where we got that false hope. It’s beyond tiring being a fan of this dumpster.
 
Ur a fan in hopes that one day the loyalty pays off. But this is starting to feel like this may not be the year. But it is year 1 of McD, I think we knew intelligently we would come down to earth eventually, maybe that's what we're seeing.
 
I feel like SF exposed our offense as far as what to do to counter it.
Deeper LB drops and take away the middle of the field.
Now look. A team with backups is essentially shutting us out except for 1 fluke play.
 
How am I 36 and always say this team feels different but know it never will be. Really really convinced myself this year and again the same shit.
 
