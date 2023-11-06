 Why Can’t Miami’s O-line Get Away W/This? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why Can’t Miami’s O-line Get Away W/This?

WaddleWaddle said:
Feel like Wilkins also might be committing a penalty in this same picture lol
Click to expand...

Wilkins is just pushing off, with hand closed under chin of linemen, don't think that's illegal...Wrapping arms around a defensive player, forcing helmet to come off, in that same shot actually is.
 
Actually, IMO, Miami's o-line does a lot of holding because they're usually not good enough to block without holding. On the other hand, every team's o-line holds on nearly every play. Many players cheat like this, and as commentators who used to play always say during the broadcast, "it's not a penalty if you don't get caught". So, the prevailing attitude is that it's okay to cheat if you can get away with it. Personally, I think it would be easier to just allow holding; that would make things fairer because Officials wouldn't be able to call it against one team but not the other.
 
What about that blatant hands to the face on Hill late in the game?

 
gofins60 said:
Actually, IMO, Miami's o-line does a lot of holding because they're usually not good enough to block without holding. On the other hand, every team's o-line holds on nearly every play. Many players cheat like this, and as commentators who used to play always say during the broadcast, "it's not a penalty if you don't get caught". So, the prevailing attitude is that it's okay to cheat if you can get away with it. Personally, I think it would be easier to just allow holding; that would make things fairer because Officials wouldn't be able to call it against one team but not the other.
Click to expand...
It’s crazy watching the Eagles and Chiefs O-lines literally tackle a guy in front of the refs and nothing lol
 
WaddleWaddle said:
Feel like Wilkins also might be committing a penalty in this same picture lol
Click to expand...
Yep, the reality is that this type of stuff happens routinely and never gets called.

But then they decided to be ticky tack and call it at crucial moments to change momentum, IE the last two SBs.

You either call everything or eat the whistle. This in between thing or "selective officiating" is why the sport is becoming unwatchable.
 
There was another similar play where Long was held like that too…. Unless it was this play and all I saw on the jersey was the 5. But pretty sure I saw 51 get a chokehold too
 
This really isn't a surprise that the refs leaned to KC. They are the SB Champs and Mahomes is the face of the NFL (also whines a lot almost as bad as Allen). But at least it wasn't close to that **** show in Philly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom