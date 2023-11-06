Why Can’t Miami’s O-line Get Away W/This?

Actually, IMO, Miami's o-line does a lot of holding because they're usually not good enough to block without holding. On the other hand, every team's o-line holds on nearly every play. Many players cheat like this, and as commentators who used to play always say during the broadcast, "it's not a penalty if you don't get caught". So, the prevailing attitude is that it's okay to cheat if you can get away with it. Personally, I think it would be easier to just allow holding; that would make things fairer because Officials wouldn't be able to call it against one team but not the other.