Why can't our CBs look back for the pass?

xSxPxHx
Scout Team
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2007
- Messages
- 2,627
- Reaction score
- 2,060
- Location
- Los Angeles
I see it time and time again, why can't we play the ball. I can't count how many times we had an opportunity to get an INT
That's horrible, I'd live and die off playing the football. Turn around and play the ball..smhI don’t think I have ever seen Kohou turn his head around with the ball in the air on the boundary. Doesn’t matter how his positioning is he just doesn’t. Waits for the ball to land and attacks the receiver constantly.