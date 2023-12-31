 Why can't our CBs look back for the pass? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why can't our CBs look back for the pass?

I see it time and time again, why can't we play the ball. I can't count how many times we had an opportunity to get an INT
 
I don’t think I have ever seen Kohou turn his head around with the ball in the air on the boundary. Doesn’t matter how his positioning is he just doesn’t. Waits for the ball to land and attacks the receiver constantly.
 
I don’t think I have ever seen Kohou turn his head around with the ball in the air on the boundary. Doesn’t matter how his positioning is he just doesn’t. Waits for the ball to land and attacks the receiver constantly.
That's horrible, I'd live and die off playing the football. Turn around and play the ball..smh
 
Concerning how X is out and Cam Smith is still nowhere!

We got rid of Igbo and replaced him with the same FFS
 
