Why Can't We Run A QB Sneak?

I know, first reaction, stupid question, of course we can't do it, Tua might get hurt. Maybe that is it, and it is a stupid question, but I am wondering if there is a different answer to the question?



Obviously, being able to sneak the ball is very important. It is nice to convert 3rd or 4th and 1 with high probability. It got the Eagles to a Super Bowl, 3rd and 3 became an automatic first down for them at one point, worst case, two tush pushes. Brady and the Pats were tremendously effective with it as well.



With regard to the Tua injury issue, first of all I am not even sure a QB sneak exposes a QB to injury. They are just like big rugby mush piles. I have never seen a QB get hurt or take much of a hit sneaking the ball. Then, we weren't sneaking the ball with him prior to his concussion issues. That was even with Flores, who prized toughness and was a straight ahead type of coach. I think there were times where they brought Brissett in to sneak the ball on Tua's behalf. Making the sneak obvious makes it harder to achieve the sneak - you lose something bringing in the backup to do it because you are tipping your hand, and limit other potential options as well.



The other potential excuse is the OL isn't good enough to do it. I do not think that can be the issue. Even when the OL was pretty good up the middle with Connor Williams and Rob Hunt, who could get some push, and prior to Tua's concussions with that OL too, we were not sneaking the ball.



Did we even sneak the ball with Huntley or Skylar Thompson?



Is it the coaches or is there something about Tua that makes it impossible for him to sneak the ball?



Perhaps is it a height issue? Are there analogs with shorter QBs, and they can't sneak a ball for some reason. Maybe the issue is if you are too short, you cannot get yourself over the OL and ride their backs to move the ball forward? Do we know if shorter QBs like Drew Brees or Joe Montana or Kyler Murray or whoever were/are effective sneakers of the ball?



Could it be a leg and body strength issue? I tend to doubt that too, but it is possible. Tom Brady was one of the most effective sneakers in history, while at the same time being on of the weakest and least athletic in history. But he was tall.



I am just curious. I think the answer goes beyond just "injury" - but I do not know.



If anyone understands this, and has a good explanation, I would love to know. I also think it would just be interesting to ask McDaniel or someone else on the offensive coaching staff as to why as well. If they said "injury" I would push back on them with the "you guys never did it even prior to the concussions" and see what they say.