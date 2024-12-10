Why did miami hold Jonnu Smith out all game?

FlaFinest954
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 25, 2004
- Messages
- 2,383
- Reaction score
- 1,081
It's over but curious because doing stuff like that in the future could bite us in the butt.
Word is he basically begged to be put in in overtime and ended up being the savior. Happy he played but please don't do that again! Looks like some Vegas action there
Word is he basically begged to be put in in overtime and ended up being the savior. Happy he played but please don't do that again! Looks like some Vegas action there