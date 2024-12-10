 Why did miami hold Jonnu Smith out all game? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why did miami hold Jonnu Smith out all game?

FlaFinest954

It's over but curious because doing stuff like that in the future could bite us in the butt.

Word is he basically begged to be put in in overtime and ended up being the savior. Happy he played but please don't do that again! Looks like some Vegas action there
 
He played 46 snaps, which was 64% of the plays. He played plenty, he was only targeted once though for whatever reason.
 
FlaFinest954 said:
It's over but curious because doing stuff like that in the future could bite us in the butt.

Word is he basically begged to be put in in overtime and ended up being the savior. Happy he played but please don't do that again! Looks like some Vegas action there
You ask? Because McD is our play caller
 
Where did you hear he begged to play in OT? He played 58 of the 72 offensive snaps (80.5%). We had 8 snaps in OT out of that 72, not sure how many of those he played in to be exact but I would guess at least 7 of them.
 
In all seriousness sometimes certain players just don’t get the looks the way the game and coverages are flowing
 
It was very frustrating to watch live, but I'm holding on until I watch the A22 to see what he was doing during the plays.
 
E30M3 said:
He didn't ask what happened, he asked why it happened. But nice dismissive answer.
Fine you want a serious answer see below:
EasyRider said:
In all seriousness sometimes certain players just don’t get the looks the way the game and coverages are flowing
Dude played most of the snaps. Offense moved down the field fairly efficiently most of the game… why didn’t he get 100 yards this game? Cause he’s not gonna get 100 yards every game.
 
Atila said:
Fine you want a serious answer see below:



Dude played most of the snaps. Offense moved down the field fairly efficiently most of the game… why didn’t he get 100 yards this game? Cause he’s not gonna get 100 yards every game.
Smith had 0 yards during regular time. 0. That's just piss poor play calling. And efficiency doesn't equal 3 field goals in the second and 0 points in the 3rd.
 
foozool13 said:
Where did you hear he begged to play in OT? He played 58 of the 72 offensive snaps (80.5%). We had 8 snaps in OT out of that 72, not sure how many of those he played in to be exact but I would guess at least 7 of them.
Pro Football Reference shows he played 46 snaps.
 
