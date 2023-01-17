Why didn’t we demand a measurement?

Right and then realizing it wasn't he had to scramble to get a play off. At that point he should have demanded a measurement to essentially be a timeout to regather himself.Well, if you believe the reports, he was told he had a first down. whatever the situation was, it was totally botched.
Spot onWhat effing difference would that have done. The refs reset the play clock and the Fins had 53 seconds to get an effing play in.
What was even dumber was the play they ran- a handoff in the backfield that got stuffed for 2 yard loss. Luckily they blew the delay of game and the play didnt count.
So the clusterf#ck was actually 2 fold- not getting a play called in 50 seconds and then the play call was even worse.
How you dont call a QB sneak was inexcusable.
Can someone get McD on the phone? I want to make sure he's learned lots from this season. I'm happy to go over everything with him.It’s done. We just hope they learned boatloads from it. I so want to watch the Phins play this weekend. We had the Bills. Argh.
There were a couple times throughout where we were given the same no call.What was even more of a concern to me is how many times the playclock ran out on the Bills and not once was it called