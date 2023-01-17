 Why didn’t we demand a measurement? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why didn’t we demand a measurement?

Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
4,208
Reaction score
3,592
Location
South Park, Colorado
I would have to imagine he did ask for one unless he outright said he did not and i'm not aware.
Officials usually don't grant it from what i've seen and there wasn't really a question whether we were going to punt or go for it there.
 
B

bdizzle00

Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,964
Reaction score
4,302
Well, if you believe the reports, he was told he had a first down. whatever the situation was, it was totally botched.
 
R

RMLogic

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 4, 2018
Messages
1,303
Reaction score
1,784
Age
68
Location
Mansfield, Ohio
What effing difference would that have done. The refs reset the play clock and the Fins had 53 seconds to get an effing play in.
What was even dumber was the play they ran- a handoff in the backfield that got stuffed for 2 yard loss. Luckily they blew the delay of game and the play didnt count.
So the clusterf#ck was actually 2 fold- not getting a play called in 50 seconds and then the play call was even worse.
How you dont call a QB sneak was inexcusable.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
9,140
Reaction score
8,787
Location
Garden State
RMLogic said:
What effing difference would that have done. The refs reset the play clock and the Fins had 53 seconds to get an effing play in.
What was even dumber was the play they ran- a handoff in the backfield that got stuffed for 2 yard loss. Luckily they blew the delay of game and the play didnt count.
So the clusterf#ck was actually 2 fold- not getting a play called in 50 seconds and then the play call was even worse.
How you dont call a QB sneak was inexcusable.
Click to expand...
Spot on
 
B

bdizzle00

Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,964
Reaction score
4,302
I wonder if McD didn’t initially think he had a first down he would’ve called a QB sneak which works 80% of the time In that situation. A shotgun handoff there was a horrible call.
 
tggeorge

tggeorge

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2011
Messages
609
Reaction score
1,120
Fin-Loco said:
It’s done. We just hope they learned boatloads from it. I so want to watch the Phins play this weekend. We had the Bills. Argh.
Click to expand...
Can someone get McD on the phone? I want to make sure he's learned lots from this season. I'm happy to go over everything with him.
 
tggeorge

tggeorge

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2011
Messages
609
Reaction score
1,120
FinsFan74 said:
What was even more of a concern to me is how many times the playclock ran out on the Bills and not once was it called
Click to expand...
There were a couple times throughout where we were given the same no call.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom