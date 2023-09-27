Why do I predict a cleansing?

Been a Dolphins guy since 1976.Ups, lotta downs….Watched a lotta football. Nowhere near Florida so a televised Miami game is a treat. Usually stuck with Minnesota, GB, Bears…Yeah. It’s greatCaught the tail end of the original 72 boys. Then WoodStrock. Then some Pittsburgh kid showed up and shocked the whole damn house. And he was fun to watch.But man, the boys we have now and the guy running them…..Our line will kill for Tua. Last time we had 2 backs like these they had names like Kiick and Csonka. Wads and Reek look like faster Marks Brothers.And our D hasn’t even begun to discover its potential….Yeah, we likely aren’t scoring 70 points this weekend….But for the first time in decades, I can say with confidence that we’ll win against one of the big boys.Decisively.Because we are now one of the biggest boys.Nigh onto 50 years of Dolphins football, and I’ve NEVER felt this confidence.