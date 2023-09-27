 Why do I predict a cleansing? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why do I predict a cleansing?

multistage

multistage

Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2015
Messages
1,493
Reaction score
2,495
Location
Northwest Iowa
Been a Dolphins guy since 1976.

Ups, lotta downs….

Watched a lotta football. Nowhere near Florida so a televised Miami game is a treat. Usually stuck with Minnesota, GB, Bears…

Yeah. It’s great 🤮

Caught the tail end of the original 72 boys. Then WoodStrock. Then some Pittsburgh kid showed up and shocked the whole damn house. And he was fun to watch.

But man, the boys we have now and the guy running them…..

Our line will kill for Tua. Last time we had 2 backs like these they had names like Kiick and Csonka. Wads and Reek look like faster Marks Brothers.

And our D hasn’t even begun to discover its potential….

Yeah, we likely aren’t scoring 70 points this weekend….

But for the first time in decades, I can say with confidence that we’ll win against one of the big boys.

Decisively.

Because we are now one of the biggest boys.

Nigh onto 50 years of Dolphins football, and I’ve NEVER felt this confidence.
 
multistage said:
I can say with confidence that we’ll win against one of the big boys.
Click to expand...
wholeheartedly agree. i don't see buffalo slowing/shutting us down. i think we're going to out coach them. team is all in on this. we played the billycheat game and beat him at his own. this is special what we have going on.
 
I don’t that I have your confidence this early in the season, but if they go into Buffalo and win decisively it’ll tell us this is a Miami team like no other and your level of confidence will be us all.
 
Despacio said:
I don’t that I have your confidence this early in the season, but if they go into Buffalo and win decisively it’ll tell us this is a Miami team like no other and your level of confidence will be us all.
Click to expand...
That's me pretty much. The Bills' trenches are formidable, on BOTH sides. They have some clear advantages over other teams we've played so far, primarily on the DL. I don't know how much of a tactician McDermott is, I'm kinda hoping he sells out to get pressure, providing our front 5 can hold serve against a 4-man rush. If it gets to that, Tua will shred 'em. If we can't handle the 4-man, we're definitely gonna need that ball out super fast like it has been. The fastest sack so far this year is 2.25 seconds, and Tua's beating that number quite often.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
That's me pretty much. The Bills' trenches are formidable, on BOTH sides. They have some clear advantages over other teams we've played so far, primarily on the DL. I don't know how much of a tactician McDermott is, I'm kinda hoping he sells out to get pressure, providing our front 5 can hold serve against a 4-man rush. If it gets to that, Tua will shred 'em. If we can't handle the 4-man, we're definitely gonna need that ball out super fast like it has been. The fastest sack so far this year is 2.25 seconds, and Tua's beating that number quite often.
Click to expand...
Oh, we’re quite formidable as well.

Make no mistake: the Bills ain’t looking forward to this weekend. At all.

What’s better? Our run game or our passing game?

Yeah, the Bills ain’t sure about that one either.

The trick will be our D. If they don’t let Allen breathe (and the game plan should be DONT LET THAT BASTARD BREATHE) then we’re good.

Otherwise, we’re back to Marino time: we didn’t necessarily pound the holy mother out of the other guys…

…we simply outscored ‘em..
 
multistage said:
Oh, we’re quite formidable as well.

Make no mistake: the Bills ain’t looking forward to this weekend. At all.

What’s better? Our run game or our passing game?

Yeah, the Bills ain’t sure about that one either.

The trick will be our D. If they don’t let Allen breathe (and the game plan should be DONT LET THAT BASTARD BREATHE) then we’re good.

Otherwise, we’re back to Marino time: we didn’t necessarily pound the holy mother out of the other guys…

…we simply outscored ‘em..
Click to expand...
Our OL hasn't been tested yet...it will be this weekend, and I'm glad Armstead's back (hoping Williams can be a go). Our DL is weak at getting home outside blitzing. They have a clear advantage in the trenches, will be playing a hated rival at home, and will be fired up (as usual)...we'll need to make up for it elsewhere. And I agree...we should be fine on offense with McD patiently attacking, its the other side that's concerning. Need some Fangio magic!
 
PhinFan1968 said:
Our OL hasn't been tested yet...it will be this weekend, and I'm glad Armstead's back (hoping Williams can be a go). Our DL is weak at getting home outside blitzing. They have a clear advantage in the trenches, will be playing a hated rival at home, and will be fired up (as usual)...we'll need to make up for it elsewhere. And I agree...we should be fine on offense with McD patiently attacking, its the other side that's concerning. Need some Fangio magic!
Click to expand...
The Chargers had 5 sacks vs TEN and 4 sacks vs MIN. We gave up 0.

NE had 2 sacks vs PHI and 3 sacks vs NYJ. We gave up 1.

DEN had 4 sacks vs WAS and 0 sacks vs LV. We gave up 0.

I'd argue they've been tested.

I'm aware BUF had 9 sacks vs the rookie 5th round QB, but that's as much of an outlier as us putting up 70 points on Sunday.
 
Joe Dolfan said:
The Chargers had 5 sacks vs TEN and 4 sacks vs MIN. We gave up 0.

NE had 2 sacks vs PHI and 3 sacks vs NYJ. We gave up 1.

DEN had 4 sacks vs WAS and 0 sacks vs LV. We gave up 0.

I'd argue they've been tested.

I'm aware BUF had 9 sacks vs the rookie 5th round QB, but that's as much of an outlier as us putting up 70 points on Sunday.
Click to expand...
Buffalo has a complete DL...they're ALL top-shelf. We haven't seen that yet this year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom