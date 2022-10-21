Why Do the Steelers Have Faster Protocols Than Dolphins?

Dolph N.Fan
Why is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, ahead of Sunday night’s game in Miami, accelerating through concussion protocol much more rapidly than Dolphins backup Teddy Bridgewater did?
Bridgewater entered protocol on Oct. 9 at the New York Jets only because a spotter at MetLife Stadium deemed he stumbled, a sign of ataxia, after taking a hit from New York cornerback Sauce Gardner on the opening offensive play, although no video confirms said stumble. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after that game Bridgewater didn’t show any concussion symptoms. Because of the league and Players Association’s update to concussion protocol a day earlier, Bridgewater had to be taken out of the game and be treated in protocol the following week as if he had a concussion.
Why the disparity?
“Each player and each concussion is unique, and there is no set time-frame for return to participation,” a league spokesperson told the South Florida Sun Sentinel in an email. “Team medical staff consider the player’s current concussive injury, as well as past exposures and medical history, family history and future risk in managing a player’s care.”
Regardless of factors in play, Pickett’s rapid return is still alarming. According to Dr. David Chao, via Pittsburgh sports talk radio station 93.7 The Fan, of 39 concussions in the NFL this year, Pickett is the first player to return to full practice three days later. Some speculate the rookie quarterback didn’t actually sustain a concussion against the Buccaneers, but the Steelers announced he did Sunday.
Why did Steelers' Kenny Pickett advance through concussion protocol quicker than Dolphins' Bridgewater?
