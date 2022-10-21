 Why Do the Steelers Have Faster Protocols Than Dolphins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why Do the Steelers Have Faster Protocols Than Dolphins?

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Why is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, ahead of Sunday night’s game in Miami, accelerating through concussion protocol much more rapidly than Dolphins backup Teddy Bridgewater did?

Bridgewater entered protocol on Oct. 9 at the New York Jets only because a spotter at MetLife Stadium deemed he stumbled, a sign of ataxia, after taking a hit from New York cornerback Sauce Gardner on the opening offensive play, although no video confirms said stumble. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after that game Bridgewater didn’t show any concussion symptoms. Because of the league and Players Association’s update to concussion protocol a day earlier, Bridgewater had to be taken out of the game and be treated in protocol the following week as if he had a concussion.

Why the disparity?

“Each player and each concussion is unique, and there is no set time-frame for return to participation,” a league spokesperson told the South Florida Sun Sentinel in an email. “Team medical staff consider the player’s current concussive injury, as well as past exposures and medical history, family history and future risk in managing a player’s care.”

Regardless of factors in play, Pickett’s rapid return is still alarming. According to Dr. David Chao, via Pittsburgh sports talk radio station 93.7 The Fan, of 39 concussions in the NFL this year, Pickett is the first player to return to full practice three days later. Some speculate the rookie quarterback didn’t actually sustain a concussion against the Buccaneers, but the Steelers announced he did Sunday.
Full article in link If you’re a paid subscriber


Why did Steelers’ Kenny Pickett advance through concussion protocol quicker than Dolphins’ Bridgewater?

What are some of the factors that determine why Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has advanced through the phases of concussion protocol much more quickly than Miami Dolphins backup Teddy Bridgewater did last week?
T

tommyp

that's a great question.. doesn't sound like they are playing by the same rules.
someone in another thread mentioned the cameron Brate situation and that is just as strange but crickets from the media and nfl
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

Because Tua looked like a new born baby when he got concussed and it freaked everyone out and the NFL got hyper sensitive about it.
Basically we were made into an example.
 
R

Ryan1973

Because it's a double standard. The rules that apply to the Dolphins don't seem to apply to any other team.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Well if he gets one Sunday night I want the outrage to be on par with what we got.
 
phishfan4life

phishfan4life

The Pickett and Brate concussions were not during a nationally televised game, so the Twitter Warriors didn't get a chance to influence the NFL's protocol for them.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

tommyp said:
that's a great question.. doesn't sound like they are playing by the same rules.
someone in another thread mentioned the cameron Brate situation and that is just as strange but crickets from the media and nfl
And he had 2 concussions in like 3 weeks. First time he had one and then let him come back because coach said he thought it was a shoulder injury. then the 2nd one vs Pittsburgh he had to be carried off on a stretcher. Dude should be out at least a month, he just went through the same thing Tua did.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Durango2020 said:
Because Tua looked like a new born baby when he got concussed and it freaked everyone out and the NFL got hyper sensitive about it.
Basically we were made into an example.
And still being made an example of. I swear if Tua is forced to leave this Steelers game, we'll know for sure that's it, that Miami isn't allowed to have their QB finish a game from start to finish.
 
