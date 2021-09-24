Why does our coaching staff change players postions so often?

MrChadRico said: Eighenburg was a LT .... moved to G



Phillips was a DE ..... moved to OLB



Hunt was a RT..... moved to G



Is it surprising all these guys are struggling. Click to expand...

To be fair none of those moves are really out of the ordinary for the NFL. Most college tackles end up playing guard in the NFL. For example, Zack Martin (arguably the best RG in the NFL) played LT his entire college career at Notre Dame.To follow up on that, defensive linemen at elite schools are taught, and asked to play, multiple techniques. Guys are asked to play 4-3 DE/3-4 OLB or 4-3 DT/3-4 DE all the time by other NFL teams.Moving guys around isn’t all that crazy; it’s common practice in the modern NFL. However, and this is a MASSIVE however, moving guys around before they learn a single position is crazy. Teaching guys to be versatile before they are even “good” is a recipe for a disaster.