Why does our coaching staff change players postions so often?

SF Dolphin Fan

Multiple is a big word for this coaching staff. I think that approach is working on defense, adding versatility etc.

On offense, they might want to incorporate that philosophy a little slower.
 
NMB Fin

I know Flores and Grier have statEd quite a few times they put a premium on position versatility. I’m guessing it had to do with dealing with injuries and making players easier to replace. Technically it cost us minkah and is slowing down the growth of the beast that is Jaelen Phillips. Along the o line , I think it’s a massive issue as the young kids can’t focus on being great or even learning just one position.
 
nate5413

agreed. especially since these guys were high draft picks just doesn't seem to make a lot of sense. hunt finished strong at rt and so u move him and then do nothing to fill the rt spot. eich was a solid tackle prospect so u move up to get him and then play him at guard. doesn't make much sense
 
NMB Fin

Just want to add that I think the far bigger issue on the line is 2/5 off them really don’t belong in an nfl active roster but the constant shuffling is detrimental IMO
 
ThePeopleShow13

MrChadRico said:
Eighenburg was a LT .... moved to G

Phillips was a DE ..... moved to OLB

Hunt was a RT..... moved to G

Is it surprising all these guys are struggling.
To be fair none of those moves are really out of the ordinary for the NFL. Most college tackles end up playing guard in the NFL. For example, Zack Martin (arguably the best RG in the NFL) played LT his entire college career at Notre Dame.

To follow up on that, defensive linemen at elite schools are taught, and asked to play, multiple techniques. Guys are asked to play 4-3 DE/3-4 OLB or 4-3 DT/3-4 DE all the time by other NFL teams.

Moving guys around isn’t all that crazy; it’s common practice in the modern NFL. However, and this is a MASSIVE however, moving guys around before they learn a single position is crazy. Teaching guys to be versatile before they are even “good” is a recipe for a disaster.
 
You mean the positions that made them good in college? Nah, let's line em up somewhere else.
Just another example of the Fins getting cute, like 2 OC's, really?
 
I'm looking forward to the 2022 draft. We can draft a kicker and move him to defensive tackle then draft a running back and move him to linebacker. How about draft a punter and move him to safety?
 
zach attach said:
You mean the positions that made them good in college? Nah, let's line em up somewhere else.
Just another example of the Fins getting cute, like 2 OC's, really?
Flores trying to do that New England crap: learn different positions or you don’t play.
 
