DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 2,181
- Reaction score
- 4,303
- Age
- 48
- Location
- Miami, FL
Why Dolphins Fans Should Expect Malik Willis in Miami - DolphinsTalk
Why Dolphins Fans Should Expect Malik Willis in Miami The Tua Tagovailoa era is over in Miami, and the Dolphins need a new starting quarterback. This year’s 2026 NFL draft is thin at the quarterback position, and not where the Dolphins will find one. So, Jon-Eric Sullivan will have to look to...
dolphinstalk.com